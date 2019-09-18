Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers : Joins Tariff Reform Coalition

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/18/2019 | 12:32pm EDT

Washington, D.C. -The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announced today that it has joined the Tariff Reform Coalition, a new coalition with more than 20 organizations representing U.S. manufacturers, retailers, agricultural and food producers, and other supply chain stakeholders, who have been adversely affected by the increasing use of tariffs.

'Tariffs don't work and can't be allowed to continue to threaten our industry's 1.3 million jobs, 'said Dennis Slater, president of AEM. 'The latest economic data shows these tariffs are hurting U.S. manufacturers and America's farmers. We need our government to focus on supporting pro-manufacturing policies instead of policies undermining America's economy. It's time for Congress to exercise greater oversight of this administration's use of tariffs, and that's the mission of this new coalition that we're joining today.'

The Tariff Reform Coalition sent a letterto leaders on Capitol Hill announcing the new coalition, including U.S Sen. Finance Committee Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Sen. Ron Wyden (R-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Representative Richard Neal and Ranking Member Rep. Kevin Brady. The coalition's goal will be dedicated to ensuring clearer guidelines and greater Congressional oversight with respect to Presidential use of tariff authority.

###

AEM is the North American-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 1.3 million jobs and contributes roughly $159 billion to the economy every year.

Media Contact:
Katrina Bishop
202-285-6224
kbishop@aem.org

Disclaimer

AEM - Association of Equipment Manufacturers published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 16:31:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:40pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Rates; What -2-
DJ
12:40pFed Steps Into Repo Market to Control Rates; What to Watch at Fed Meeting; Mortgage Rates Decline
DJ
12:32pAEM ASSOCIATION OF EQUIPMENT MANUFACTURERS : Joins Tariff Reform Coalition
PU
12:28pU.S. Housing Starts Rose Significantly in August --Update
DJ
12:27pECB should take climate change into account - Villeroy
RE
12:22pCFTC U S COMMODITY FUTURES TRADING COMMISSION : Technology Advisory Committee to Meet on October 3
PU
12:22pMINISTRY OF NATURAL RESOURCES OF GUYANA : Press Release – Ministry of Natural Resources updates on action on dragga at Parabara Village
PU
12:22pCEPR CENTER FOR ECONOMIC AND POLICY RESEARCH : Historically Slow Productivity Growth Since 2005 Hampers Wages, Profits
PU
12:21pGerman carbon pricing plan may cost DAX companies billions
RE
12:21pTouchBistro Raises $119 Million in Funding Round Led by Omers
DJ
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1TOTAL : TOTAL : CEO - Attack on Saudi oil facilities will have consequences
2THE KRAFT HEINZ COMPANY : Kraft Heinz Shares Slide After 3G Capital Trims Stake -- WSJ
3FEDEX CORPORATION : FedEx Slashes Outlook, Sinking Shares 10% -- WSJ
4CHESAPEAKE ENERGY CORPORATION : CREDIT MARKETS: Junk-Bond Investors Cut Energy Positions -- WSJ
5WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD AG: Wirecard and SoftBank formalize strategic cooperation agreeement

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group