AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers : Joins Tariff Reform Coalition

Washington, D.C. -The Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM) announced today that it has joined the Tariff Reform Coalition, a new coalition with more than 20 organizations representing U.S. manufacturers, retailers, agricultural and food producers, and other supply chain stakeholders, who have been adversely affected by the increasing use of tariffs.

'Tariffs don't work and can't be allowed to continue to threaten our industry's 1.3 million jobs, 'said Dennis Slater, president of AEM. 'The latest economic data shows these tariffs are hurting U.S. manufacturers and America's farmers. We need our government to focus on supporting pro-manufacturing policies instead of policies undermining America's economy. It's time for Congress to exercise greater oversight of this administration's use of tariffs, and that's the mission of this new coalition that we're joining today.'

The Tariff Reform Coalition sent a letterto leaders on Capitol Hill announcing the new coalition, including U.S Sen. Finance Committee Chairman Senator Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) and Ranking Member Sen. Ron Wyden (R-Ore.) and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Representative Richard Neal and Ranking Member Rep. Kevin Brady. The coalition's goal will be dedicated to ensuring clearer guidelines and greater Congressional oversight with respect to Presidential use of tariff authority.

###

AEM is the North American-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers, with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 1.3 million jobs and contributes roughly $159 billion to the economy every year.

Media Contact:

Katrina Bishop

202-285-6224

kbishop@aem.org