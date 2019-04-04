AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers : Komatsu Takes Trade Message to Washington

Komatsu America Corp. Chairman and CEO Rod Schrader and Director of Sales and Marketing Mike Gidaspow were in Washington, D.C. last week meeting with lawmakers and urging action on several of the industry's key policy priorities.

The two met with Sen. Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.), Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Ill.), Rep. Chuck Fleischmann (R-Tenn.), Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.), Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi (D-Ill.), and Rep. Ralph Norman (R-S.C.).

They made the case for why Congress should ratify the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA), pass a bipartisan infrastructure bill, and reauthorize the Export-Import Bank. They also discussed the impact of the Section 232 and Section 301 tariffs on the equipment manufacturing industry and the broader U.S. economy.

AEM's Advocacy Team works with member companies throughout the year to organize and execute Advocacy Days. Congress is always considering issues that affect the equipment manufacturing industry, and it is important that lawmakers hear directly from equipment manufacturers. If any member company is interested in their own Advocacy Day in Washington, please contact Kip Eideberg at keideberg@aem.org.

Subscribe to the AEM Industry Advisorfor more AEM news and updates.