AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers : Releases October 2019 Ag Equipment Sales Numbers

MILWAUKEE (November 12, 2019) - October 2019 saw increases in U.S. sales of self-propelled combines while both 4-wheel-drive tractors and 2-wheel-drive tractor sales fell modestly compared to October of last year, according to the latest data from the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM).

U.S. total farm tractor sales decreased 3.5 percent in October compared to last year while U.S. October self-propelled combine sales grew 8.1 percent.

Total U.S. sales of 2-wheel-drive tractors in October decreased 3.5 percent compared to October last year: under 40 HP 2-wheel-drive tractors decreased 3.9 percent, and sales of 40-100 HP tractors fell 4.9 percent, while sales of 100-plus HP tractors grew 1.9 percent. Total October U.S. 4-wheel drive tractor sales notched down 2.8 percent.

For Canada, October 4-wheel-drive tractor sales fell 51 percent (from 102 to 50 units sold year-over-year) and self-propelled combine sales decreased 9.2 percent. October 2-wheel-drive tractor Canadian sales were mixed (11.6 percent decrease for under 40 HP, 6.1 percent increase for 40-100 HP, and 18.8 percent decrease for 100-plus HP).

'This month's numbers show cause for caution in the Ag sector,' said Curt Blades, senior vice president of Ag Services at the Association of Equipment Manufacturers. 'We're hoping a return to stability in global trade policies and practices occurs soon in order to ease uncertainty for North American farmers, and ultimately, Agricultural equipment manufacturers.'

The full reports can be found in the Market Data section of the AEM website under Ag Tractor and Combine Reports.

