AEM Association of Equipment Manufacturers : Spearheads Opposition to Section 232 Tariffs

AEM continues to work on behalf of the industry to urge the Trump administration against implementing additional Section 232 tariffs or quotas. This week, AEM joined seven other trade associations in a letter to President Trump warning him of the economic consequences posed to our industries if the administration moves forward placing tariffs or quotas on the auto industry. At issue is that many parts used in the equipment manufacturing industry share the same Harmonized Tariff Schedule (HTS) codes used in the auto industry. If the administration places tariffs on the auto industry, our industry would be unintentionally hit with additional tariffs on top of the tariffs we are already paying on necessary steel and aluminum, as well as imports from China.

'We urge President Trump and his administration not to go through with imposing tariffs on any imported vehicle or motor vehicle parts. Implementing these tariffs threatens the jobs of millions of American workers and would likely result in the loss of billions of dollars to the U.S. economy. The Section 232 Investigation on the National Security Implications of Imports of Automobiles, Including Cars, SUVs, Vans, and Light Trucks, and Automotive Parts ultimately poses a serious economic threat to our nation's whole economy and the well-being of our manufacturers, dealers, employees and customers. Any remedy proposing quotas or tariffs would undermine the benefits of tax and regulatory reform and must not be implemented.'

To read the full letter, click here.

If you have questions, contact Alex Russ at aruss@aem.org.

