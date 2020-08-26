Log in
AEM Troika Open-ended Dialogue with UK Trade Minister

08/26/2020
  1. The pandemic has triggered an unprecedented global health and economic crisis. Mitigating its economic impact requires solidarity and collaboration. We are committed to working together to: (i) sustain and deepen the close economic ties between ASEAN and the UK; (ii) mitigate the economic impact of COVID- 19; (iii) strengthen economic resilience; and (iv) pursue sustainable economic growth that keeps markets open and transparent.
  2. We share deep concern over the COVID-19 pandemic, which has affected the lives of people as well as economies around the world. Our thoughts are with all those who have lost loved ones and are suffering from the long-term effects of the pandemic. We recognise the heroic efforts of healthcare and essential workers around the world.

Download the full statement here.

Disclaimer

ASEAN - Association of South-East Asian Nations published this content on 26 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 August 2020 15:01:03 UTC
