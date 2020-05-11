AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2020
05/11/2020 | 01:22pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
April
YTD - April
Beginning Inventory
2020
2019
%Chg
2020
2019
%Chg
Apr 2020
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
24,810
21,357
16.2
50,738
50,434
0.6
105,032
40 < 100 HP
5,999
5,641
6.3
16,494
16,986
-2.9
39,957
100+ HP
1,774
1,968
-9.9
5,364
5,576
-3.8
8,859
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
32,583
28,966
12.5
72,596
72,996
-0.5
153,848
4WD Farm Tractors
285
307
-7.2
833
897
-7.1
831
Total Farm Tractors
32,868
29,273
12.3
73,429
73,893
-0.6
154,679
Self-Prop Combines
504
484
4.1
1,304
1,461
-10.7
1,152
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.