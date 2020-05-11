AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report April 2020

MILWAUKEE, May 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

April YTD - April Beginning

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Apr 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 24,810 21,357 16.2 50,738 50,434 0.6 105,032 40 < 100 HP 5,999 5,641 6.3 16,494 16,986 -2.9 39,957 100+ HP 1,774 1,968 -9.9 5,364 5,576 -3.8 8,859 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 32,583 28,966 12.5 72,596 72,996 -0.5 153,848 4WD Farm Tractors 285 307 -7.2 833 897 -7.1 831 Total Farm Tractors 32,868 29,273 12.3 73,429 73,893 -0.6 154,679 Self-Prop Combines 504 484 4.1 1,304 1,461 -10.7 1,152

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.