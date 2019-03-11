Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/11/2019 | 12:48pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 February YTD - FebruaryBeginning
Inventory
 20192018%Chg 20192018%ChgFeb 2019
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP8,1486,53824.6 15,34812,86919.393,008
 40 < 100 HP3,1732,9637.1 6,6096,639-0.535,467
 100+ HP880900-2.2 2,0172,078-2.98,593
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors12,20110,40117.3 23,97421,58611.1137,068
4WD Farm Tractors16712929.5 34826033.8944
Total Farm Tractors12,36810,53017.5 24,32221,84611.3138,012
Self-Prop Combines30525121.5 56647918.2925
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

 

color aem logo stacked.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:14pClemson Eye Integrates Two Greenville Eye Care Practices into Its Network
BU
01:14pCORONADO RES : Updates Skyrun Technology Corp. Acquisition
AQ
01:12pBAHRAIN ISLAMIC BANK : BisB launches digital branch
AQ
01:12pSNC LAVALIN : Canadian politicians aren't cute. They're corrupt
AQ
01:12pARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION : Permitting Progress on the Philadelphia Property, a High-Grade Gold-Silver Vein Target in Mohave County, Arizona
AQ
01:10pItaly says MoU with China does not include any agreement on 5G
RE
01:10pIHS MARKIT : Plastics and Sustainability to be Focus of Seminar at World Petrochemical Conference, March 19-22, 2019, by IHS Markit
PU
01:10pBragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating American Renal Associates Holdings, Inc. (ARA) on Behalf of Stockholders and Encourages ARA Investors to Contact the Firm
GL
01:09pBP : U.S. energy exports a lever in trade talks with China - Perry
RE
01:09pCHINA STATE CONSTRUCTION ENGINEERING : Korea JV secures $408m Etihad Rail project deal
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION : EXCLUSIVE: Occidental emerges as heavy hitter in U.S. oil export boom
2ACANDO AB : ACANDO : CGI makes recommended $459 million cash offer for Sweden's Acando
3BOEING COMPANY (THE) : Norwegian Air shares fall on MAX aircraft woes, lagging income
4MOLOGEN AG : MOLOGEN AG: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Article..
5INTEL CORPORATION : Nvidia outbids Intel to buy Israel's Mellanox in data center push

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.