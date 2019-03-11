AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2019
03/11/2019 | 12:48pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
February
YTD - February
Beginning Inventory
2019
2018
%Chg
2019
2018
%Chg
Feb 2019
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
8,148
6,538
24.6
15,348
12,869
19.3
93,008
40 < 100 HP
3,173
2,963
7.1
6,609
6,639
-0.5
35,467
100+ HP
880
900
-2.2
2,017
2,078
-2.9
8,593
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
12,201
10,401
17.3
23,974
21,586
11.1
137,068
4WD Farm Tractors
167
129
29.5
348
260
33.8
944
Total Farm Tractors
12,368
10,530
17.5
24,322
21,846
11.3
138,012
Self-Prop Combines
305
251
21.5
566
479
18.2
925
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
