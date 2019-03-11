AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report February 2019

MILWAUKEE, March 11, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

February YTD - February Beginning

Inventory 2019 2018 %Chg 2019 2018 %Chg Feb 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 8,148 6,538 24.6 15,348 12,869 19.3 93,008 40 < 100 HP 3,173 2,963 7.1 6,609 6,639 -0.5 35,467 100+ HP 880 900 -2.2 2,017 2,078 -2.9 8,593 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 12,201 10,401 17.3 23,974 21,586 11.1 137,068 4WD Farm Tractors 167 129 29.5 348 260 33.8 944 Total Farm Tractors 12,368 10,530 17.5 24,322 21,846 11.3 138,012 Self-Prop Combines 305 251 21.5 566 479 18.2 925

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.



