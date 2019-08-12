Log in
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2019

08/12/2019 | 02:29pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 July YTD - JulyBeginning
Inventory
 20192018%Chg 20192018%ChgJul 2019
2WD Farm Tractors        
< 40 HP14,33414,415-0.6 104,28398,9065.485,984
40 < 100 HP5,6615,4424.0 34,56534,756-0.534,409
100+ HP1,4261,581-9.8 10,07210,0640.19,166
Total 2WD Farm Tractors21,42121,438-0.1 148,920143,7263.6129,559
4WD Farm Tractors203213-4.7 1,4471,29311.91,029
Total Farm Tractors21,62421,651-0.1 150,367145,0193.7130,588
Self-Prop Combines415560-25.9 2,5132,567-2.11,407
         

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

© GlobeNewswire 2019
