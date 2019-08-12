AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2019
08/12/2019 | 02:29pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
July
YTD - July
Beginning Inventory
2019
2018
%Chg
2019
2018
%Chg
Jul 2019
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
14,334
14,415
-0.6
104,283
98,906
5.4
85,984
40 < 100 HP
5,661
5,442
4.0
34,565
34,756
-0.5
34,409
100+ HP
1,426
1,581
-9.8
10,072
10,064
0.1
9,166
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
21,421
21,438
-0.1
148,920
143,726
3.6
129,559
4WD Farm Tractors
203
213
-4.7
1,447
1,293
11.9
1,029
Total Farm Tractors
21,624
21,651
-0.1
150,367
145,019
3.7
130,588
Self-Prop Combines
415
560
-25.9
2,513
2,567
-2.1
1,407
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/. Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.