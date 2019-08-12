AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2019

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

July YTD - July Beginning

Inventory 2019 2018 %Chg 2019 2018 %Chg Jul 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 14,334 14,415 -0.6 104,283 98,906 5.4 85,984 40 < 100 HP 5,661 5,442 4.0 34,565 34,756 -0.5 34,409 100+ HP 1,426 1,581 -9.8 10,072 10,064 0.1 9,166 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 21,421 21,438 -0.1 148,920 143,726 3.6 129,559 4WD Farm Tractors 203 213 -4.7 1,447 1,293 11.9 1,029 Total Farm Tractors 21,624 21,651 -0.1 150,367 145,019 3.7 130,588 Self-Prop Combines 415 560 -25.9 2,513 2,567 -2.1 1,407

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia.


