Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/12/2020 | 01:30pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 July YTD - JulyBeginning
Inventory
 20202019%Chg 20202019%ChgJul 2020
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP20,29014,49640.0 122,644104,56317.365,125
 40 < 100 HP7,0595,50628.2 37,81834,35510.132,424
 100+ HP1,4851,4234.4 9,81710,055-2.47,597
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors28,83421,42534.6 170,279148,97314.3105,146
4WD Farm Tractors160203-21.2 1,2581,443-12.8784
Total Farm Tractors28,99421,62834.1 171,537150,41614.0105,930
Self-Prop Combines55341433.6 2,6142,5104.11,197
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:09pAPOLLO FINTECH : Announces Completion of the First Blockchain National Currency Platform
PR
02:08pATLANTIA : S&P changes to developing the outlook on Atlantia, ASPI and ADR ratings
PU
02:08pOMAN : Vale receives the medical equipment to furnish the quarantine center for COVID-19 in North Al Batinah
PU
02:08pBANCO SANTANDER CHILE : Estados Financieros Intermedios Consolidados
PU
02:08pYRC WORLDWIDE : HNRY Logistics Launches Freight Shipment Solution for American Merchandise Conglomerate
AQ
02:07pFor the Third Consecutive Year, PoliteMail Makes the Inc. 5000 List with Three-Year Revenue Growth of 154 Percent
BU
02:06pGROQ : closes round during Covid-19; exceeding expectations
PR
02:04pLEON FURNITURE : IIROC Trade Resumption - LNF
AQ
02:03pBank of Jamaica 30-day CD Auction Results
PU
02:03pATLANTIA : S&P modifica in developing l'outlook sui rating di Atlantia, ASPI e ADR
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Tesla sets 5-1 stock split and its high-flying stock soars again
2APPLE INC. : Tesla to Split Stock 5 for 1 After Price Surge -- WSJ
3FREENET AG : Liberty Global surprises with $7.4 billion deal to buy Sunrise in latest telecoms consolidation
4JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES AG : JUMIA TECHNOLOGIES : Reports Second Quarter 2020 Results
5ABN Amro exits trade, commodity finance in corporate bank shake-up

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group