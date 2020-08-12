AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2020
08/12/2020 | 01:30pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
July
YTD - July
Beginning Inventory
2020
2019
%Chg
2020
2019
%Chg
Jul 2020
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
20,290
14,496
40.0
122,644
104,563
17.3
65,125
40 < 100 HP
7,059
5,506
28.2
37,818
34,355
10.1
32,424
100+ HP
1,485
1,423
4.4
9,817
10,055
-2.4
7,597
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
28,834
21,425
34.6
170,279
148,973
14.3
105,146
4WD Farm Tractors
160
203
-21.2
1,258
1,443
-12.8
784
Total Farm Tractors
28,994
21,628
34.1
171,537
150,416
14.0
105,930
Self-Prop Combines
553
414
33.6
2,614
2,510
4.1
1,197
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
