AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report July 2020

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

July YTD - July Beginning

Inventory 2020 2019 %Chg 2020 2019 %Chg Jul 2020 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 20,290 14,496 40.0 122,644 104,563 17.3 65,125 40 < 100 HP 7,059 5,506 28.2 37,818 34,355 10.1 32,424 100+ HP 1,485 1,423 4.4 9,817 10,055 -2.4 7,597 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 28,834 21,425 34.6 170,279 148,973 14.3 105,146 4WD Farm Tractors 160 203 -21.2 1,258 1,443 -12.8 784 Total Farm Tractors 28,994 21,628 34.1 171,537 150,416 14.0 105,930 Self-Prop Combines 553 414 33.6 2,614 2,510 4.1 1,197

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

