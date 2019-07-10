Log in
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2019

07/10/2019 | 12:38pm EDT

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 June YTD - JuneBeginning
Inventory
 20192018%Chg 20192018%ChgJun 2019
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP18,14918,641-2.6 89,88184,4926.487,507
 40 < 100 HP5,9796,278-4.8 28,90629,315-1.436,004
 100+ HP1,4191,532-7.4 8,6498,4832.09,183
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors25,54726,451-3.4 127,436122,2904.2132,694
4WD Farm Tractors166197-15.7 1,2441,08015.2887
Total Farm Tractors25,71326,648-3.5 128,680123,3704.3133,581
Self-Prop Combines355461-23.0 2,0982,0074.51,213
          

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
