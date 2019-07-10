AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2019

MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

June YTD - June Beginning

Inventory 2019 2018 %Chg 2019 2018 %Chg Jun 2019 2WD Farm Tractors < 40 HP 18,149 18,641 -2.6 89,881 84,492 6.4 87,507 40 < 100 HP 5,979 6,278 -4.8 28,906 29,315 -1.4 36,004 100+ HP 1,419 1,532 -7.4 8,649 8,483 2.0 9,183 Total 2WD Farm Tractors 25,547 26,451 -3.4 127,436 122,290 4.2 132,694 4WD Farm Tractors 166 197 -15.7 1,244 1,080 15.2 887 Total Farm Tractors 25,713 26,648 -3.5 128,680 123,370 4.3 133,581 Self-Prop Combines 355 461 -23.0 2,098 2,007 4.5 1,213

The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

