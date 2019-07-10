AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report June 2019
07/10/2019 | 12:38pm EDT
MILWAUKEE, July 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
June
YTD - June
Beginning Inventory
2019
2018
%Chg
2019
2018
%Chg
Jun 2019
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
18,149
18,641
-2.6
89,881
84,492
6.4
87,507
40 < 100 HP
5,979
6,278
-4.8
28,906
29,315
-1.4
36,004
100+ HP
1,419
1,532
-7.4
8,649
8,483
2.0
9,183
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
25,547
26,451
-3.4
127,436
122,290
4.2
132,694
4WD Farm Tractors
166
197
-15.7
1,244
1,080
15.2
887
Total Farm Tractors
25,713
26,648
-3.5
128,680
123,370
4.3
133,581
Self-Prop Combines
355
461
-23.0
2,098
2,007
4.5
1,213
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
