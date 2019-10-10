AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2019
10/10/2019 | 11:43am EDT
MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
September
YTD - September
Beginning Inventory
2019
2018
%Chg
2019
2018
%Chg
Sep 2019
2WD Farm Tractors
< 40 HP
12,809
10,821
18.4
130,616
122,789
6.4
89,653
40 < 100 HP
5,450
4,502
21.1
45,040
44,497
1.2
34,170
100+ HP
1,681
1,411
19.1
13,167
12,730
3.4
8,642
Total 2WD Farm Tractors
19,940
16,734
19.2
188,823
180,016
4.9
132,465
4WD Farm Tractors
308
325
-5.2
1,947
1,779
9.4
1,026
Total Farm Tractors
20,248
17,059
18.7
190,770
181,795
4.9
133,491
Self-Prop Combines
586
522
12.3
3,620
3,557
1.8
1,598
The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment. Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.
Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.