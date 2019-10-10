Log in
AEM United States Ag Tractor and Combine Report September 2019

10/10/2019 | 11:43am EDT

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 10, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

 September YTD - SeptemberBeginning
Inventory
 20192018%Chg 20192018%ChgSep 2019
2WD Farm Tractors        
 < 40 HP12,80910,82118.4 130,616122,7896.489,653
 40 < 100 HP5,4504,50221.1 45,04044,4971.234,170
 100+ HP1,6811,41119.1 13,16712,7303.48,642
 Total 2WD Farm Tractors19,94016,73419.2 188,823180,0164.9132,465
4WD Farm Tractors308325-5.2 1,9471,7799.41,026
Total Farm Tractors20,24817,05918.7 190,770181,7954.9133,491
Self-Prop Combines58652212.3 3,6203,5571.81,598
          


The AEM Ag Tractor and Combine Report is provided monthly and is derived from AEM member companies through proprietary statistical reporting programs. The data is provided by AEM members and represents preliminary monthly retail sales of Ag equipment.  Separate reports are available for the U.S., Canada and Russia. For more information, please visit: https://www.aem.org/market-data/statistics/us-ag-tractor-and-combine-reports/.

Attention Media: To speak with an AEM spokesperson about the data, please contact Sandra Mason at smason@aem.org.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
