AEM's Slater: Tariffs to Cost the U.S. GDP $290 Billion Over Next 10 Years

Tariffs are taxes on everyday Americans, and pro-growth trade policies keep the U.S. equipment manufacturing industry strong and workers employed. While the Trump administration is doing a lot to highlight China's unfair trade practices, it's safe to say tariffs aren't going to fix the problem.
AEM President Dennis Slater recently appeared as a guest on 'Upfront' -- a Sunday morning public appears program on WISN-TV in Milwaukee -- to discuss how a recently released tariffs report from AEM found the $265 billion in tariffs put into place by President Trump and his administration will:
-
Cost the U.S. GDP $290 billion over 10 years
-
Cost more than 20,000 jobs in the industry across the course of a decade
-
Suppress American job gains by 260,000 over the course of 10 years
-
Result in higher costs for consumers and a reduction of $23 billion a year in real consumer spending
Check out the video below or watch it here.
