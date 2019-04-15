Log in
AEM's Slater: Tariffs to Cost the U.S. GDP $290 Billion Over Next 10 Years

04/15/2019 | 11:23am EDT

Tariffs are taxes on everyday Americans, and pro-growth trade policies keep the U.S. equipment manufacturing industry strong and workers employed. While the Trump administration is doing a lot to highlight China's unfair trade practices, it's safe to say tariffs aren't going to fix the problem.

AEM President Dennis Slater recently appeared as a guest on 'Upfront' -- a Sunday morning public appears program on WISN-TV in Milwaukee -- to discuss how a recently released tariffs report from AEM found the $265 billion in tariffs put into place by President Trump and his administration will:

  • Cost the U.S. GDP $290 billion over 10 years
  • Cost more than 20,000 jobs in the industry across the course of a decade
  • Suppress American job gains by 260,000 over the course of 10 years
  • Result in higher costs for consumers and a reduction of $23 billion a year in real consumer spending

Check out the video below or watch it here.

Disclaimer

AEM - Association of Equipment Manufacturers published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 15:22:07 UTC
