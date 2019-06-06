Log in
AEON : MALL　Integrated Report 2019 (February)

06/06/2019 | 09:38pm EDT

Integrated Report 2019

AEON MALL Integrated Report 2019

Editorial Policies

The AEON MALL Group is a Life Design Developer, creating the future of community living. Under this management philosophy, we aim to be a company that touches the hearts of the 5 billion people throughout Asia. Accordingly, this fiscal year we have published an integrated report for our shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders to encourage a better understanding of our initiatives toward corporate value creation over the medium and long term.

In editing this integrated report, we have provided information we deemed important from the standpoint of medium- and long- term corporate value creation. Our efforts referenced the International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Among other topics, this integrated report addresses our strengths developed as a retail-based mall business, our value creation process and future strategies, business activities forming the foundation of value creation, and ESG initiatives. Further, we provide information related to those ESG initiatives that have a significant impact on corporate value creation based on considerations of materiality. Please see our CSR/ESG Report (overview of CSR activities), CSR website, and IR website for more information related to ESG.

1 2019 AEON MALL INTEGRATED REPORT

Value Creation

Financial Information/

Value Creation Story

Value Creation Strategies

Management

Value Creation Results

Company Overview

  • Period:
    March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019
    Information from outside this period is noted where necessary.
  • Organization:
    AEON MALL Co., Ltd., group companies belonging to AEON MALL Co., Ltd., and facilities managed by these entities. Environmental indicators exclude 70 malls contracted for operations by AEON Retail Co., Ltd., mozo wondercity, Kobe Harbor Island umie, Qualite Prix, AEON Senrito Senmonkan, and OPA Co., Ltd. commercial facilities.
  • Information Disclosure

Financial Information Non-Financial Information

AEON MALL Website

https://www.aeonmall.com/en

Integrated Report 2019

Shareholder and

Company Information

Investor Information

Business Overview

•Management Policies

CSR and Environmen-

•Financial/Earnings

tal Activities

Information

CSR/ESG Report

•IR Library

(PDF)

•Stock Information

C o n t e n t s

Value Creation Story

Our Philosophy

3

Our History of Value Creation

5

The Strengths of AEON MALL

7

Our Value Creation Model

9

Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

11

Value Creation Strategies

Message from the President and CEO

13

Special Feature:

Creating Social Value Through Our Business

21

Corporate Strategy to Achieve Our Long-Term Vision

27

Our Profit Model

31

Building on Our Strengths

33

Value Creation Management

Round Table Discussion With Outside Directors and

Outside Corporate Auditors

35

Corporate Governance

43

Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members

51

Special Feature:

Stronger Global Governance for Long-Term Value

Creation

53

Value Creation Results

Reports by Business Segment (Japan)

57

Reports by Business Segment (Overseas)

59

Materialities

61

Financial Information/Company Overview

11-Year Financial and Non-Financial Highlights

67

Financial Performance

69

Corporate Profile

73

Stock Information

74

2019 AEON MALL INTEGRATED REPORT 2

Value Creation Story

Our Philosophy

Corporate Slogan

Basic

Principle

Management

Philosophy

Management Vision

Business Plan

3 2019 AEON MALL INTEGRATED REPORT

Value Creation Story

Financial Information/

Value Creation Strategies Value Creation Management

Value Creation Results

Company Overview

Basic Principle

The Customer Comes First

Management Philosophy

AEON MALL is a Life Design Developer*, creating the future of community living.

  • Life Design extends beyond the framework of the shopping mall. Life Design addresses functions associated with different customer life stages, including not only shopping, but also interaction with other people, cultural development, and other features contributing to future lifestyles.

Management Vision

Becoming a company that will touch the hearts of 5 billion visitors throughout Asia

  • Ultimately, our challenge is to be consistent in localization to enhance the attractive aspects of various regions by working in tandem with partners.
  • As Life Design Producers, we will go beyond working in a conventional commercial context and keep our company growing by opening up business opportunities to produce future ways of living.
  • We will solidify and strengthen our financial and business foundations by taking full advantage of our company's assets, including our worldwide malls and capabilities, to continue our growth.
  • We are a company of professionals that continue to innovate.
  • We see and consider life from customers' perspectives so that we can share the best, most memorable moments of life with those customers.

Business Plan

Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2017-FY2019)

Produce net profits and launch a stable growth trajectory in our Overseas Business

Become the dominant mall in each region of Japan, mainly through existing mall revitalization activities

Earnings Targets

Consolidated Operating Revenue:

¥326 billion

Consolidated Operating Income:

¥62 billion

Vision for 2025

  1. Build a portfolio of multiple business models, rather than rely on domestic malls as a single source of profit generation.
  2. Make AEON MALL a leading global commercial developer with consolidated operating income of ¥100 billion.
  3. Conduct floor space expansions and renovations in Japan to become the dominant mall in each area.
  4. Target overseas operating income of ¥35.0 billion (operating margin 20%) across 70 malls, operating at the same level of efficiency and scale as our domestic operations.

AEON MALL Sen Sok City (Cambodia)

2019 AEON MALL INTEGRATED REPORT 4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Aeon Mall Co. Ltd. published this content on 07 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 June 2019 01:37:08 UTC
