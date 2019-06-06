AEON : MALL　Integrated Report 2019 (February)

AEON MALL Integrated Report 2019

Editorial Policies

The AEON MALL Group is a Life Design Developer, creating the future of community living. Under this management philosophy, we aim to be a company that touches the hearts of the 5 billion people throughout Asia. Accordingly, this fiscal year we have published an integrated report for our shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders to encourage a better understanding of our initiatives toward corporate value creation over the medium and long term.

In editing this integrated report, we have provided information we deemed important from the standpoint of medium- and long- term corporate value creation. Our efforts referenced the International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Among other topics, this integrated report addresses our strengths developed as a retail-based mall business, our value creation process and future strategies, business activities forming the foundation of value creation, and ESG initiatives. Further, we provide information related to those ESG initiatives that have a significant impact on corporate value creation based on considerations of materiality. Please see our CSR/ESG Report (overview of CSR activities), CSR website, and IR website for more information related to ESG.