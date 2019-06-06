|
AEON : MALL Integrated Report 2019 (February)
AEON MALL Integrated Report 2019
Editorial Policies
The AEON MALL Group is a Life Design Developer, creating the future of community living. Under this management philosophy, we aim to be a company that touches the hearts of the 5 billion people throughout Asia. Accordingly, this fiscal year we have published an integrated report for our shareholders, investors, and other stakeholders to encourage a better understanding of our initiatives toward corporate value creation over the medium and long term.
In editing this integrated report, we have provided information we deemed important from the standpoint of medium- and long- term corporate value creation. Our efforts referenced the International Integrated Reporting Framework of the International Integrated Reporting Council (IIRC) and the Guidance for Collaborative Value Creation published by the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry. Among other topics, this integrated report addresses our strengths developed as a retail-based mall business, our value creation process and future strategies, business activities forming the foundation of value creation, and ESG initiatives. Further, we provide information related to those ESG initiatives that have a significant impact on corporate value creation based on considerations of materiality. Please see our CSR/ESG Report (overview of CSR activities), CSR website, and IR website for more information related to ESG.
Value Creation
Financial Information/
Value Creation Story
Value Creation Strategies
Management
Value Creation Results
Company Overview
Period:
March 1, 2018 to February 28, 2019
Information from outside this period is noted where necessary.
Organization:
AEON MALL Co., Ltd., group companies belonging to AEON MALL Co., Ltd., and facilities managed by these entities. Environmental indicators exclude 70 malls contracted for operations by AEON Retail Co., Ltd., mozo wondercity, Kobe Harbor Island umie, Qualite Prix, AEON Senrito Senmonkan, and OPA Co., Ltd. commercial facilities.
Information Disclosure
Financial Information Non-Financial Information
AEON MALL Website
https://www.aeonmall.com/en
Integrated Report 2019
C o n t e n t s
Value Creation Story
Our Philosophy
|
3
Our History of Value Creation
|
5
The Strengths of AEON MALL
|
7
Our Value Creation Model
|
9
Financial and Non-Financial Highlights
|
11
Value Creation Strategies
Message from the President and CEO
|
13
Special Feature:
|
Creating Social Value Through Our Business
|
21
Corporate Strategy to Achieve Our Long-Term Vision
|
27
Our Profit Model
|
31
Building on Our Strengths
|
33
Value Creation Management
Round Table Discussion With Outside Directors and
|
Outside Corporate Auditors
|
35
Corporate Governance
|
43
Directors and Audit & Supervisory Board Members
|
51
Special Feature:
|
Stronger Global Governance for Long-Term Value
|
Creation
53
Value Creation Results
Reports by Business Segment (Japan)
|
57
Reports by Business Segment (Overseas)
|
59
Materialities
|
61
Financial Information/Company Overview
11-Year Financial and Non-Financial Highlights
|
67
Financial Performance
|
69
Corporate Profile
|
73
Stock Information
|
74
2019 AEON MALL INTEGRATED REPORT 2
Value Creation Story
Our Philosophy
Corporate Slogan
Basic
Principle
Management
Philosophy
Management Vision
Business Plan
3 2019 AEON MALL INTEGRATED REPORT
Value Creation Story
Financial Information/
|
Value Creation Strategies Value Creation Management
Value Creation Results
Company Overview
Basic Principle
The Customer Comes First
Management Philosophy
AEON MALL is a Life Design Developer*, creating the future of community living.
-
Life Design extends beyond the framework of the shopping mall. Life Design addresses functions associated with different customer life stages, including not only shopping, but also interaction with other people, cultural development, and other features contributing to future lifestyles.
Management Vision
Becoming a company that will touch the hearts of 5 billion visitors throughout Asia
-
Ultimately, our challenge is to be consistent in localization to enhance the attractive aspects of various regions by working in tandem with partners.
-
As Life Design Producers, we will go beyond working in a conventional commercial context and keep our company growing by opening up business opportunities to produce future ways of living.
-
We will solidify and strengthen our financial and business foundations by taking full advantage of our company's assets, including our worldwide malls and capabilities, to continue our growth.
-
We are a company of professionals that continue to innovate.
-
We see and consider life from customers' perspectives so that we can share the best, most memorable moments of life with those customers.
Business Plan
Medium-Term Management Plan (FY2017-FY2019)
Produce net profits and launch a stable growth trajectory in our Overseas Business
Become the dominant mall in each region of Japan, mainly through existing mall revitalization activities
Earnings Targets
Consolidated Operating Revenue:
¥326 billion
|
|
¥62 billion
Vision for 2025
-
Build a portfolio of multiple business models, rather than rely on domestic malls as a single source of profit generation.
-
Make AEON MALL a leading global commercial developer with consolidated operating income of ¥100 billion.
-
Conduct floor space expansions and renovations in Japan to become the dominant mall in each area.
-
Target overseas operating income of ¥35.0 billion (operating margin 20%) across 70 malls, operating at the same level of efficiency and scale as our domestic operations.
AEON MALL Sen Sok City (Cambodia)
2019 AEON MALL INTEGRATED REPORT 4
