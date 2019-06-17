Log in
AEON : No. 20 AEON MALL in China About the Opening of "AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu"

06/17/2019 | 02:58am EDT

June 11, 2019

AEON MALL Co., Ltd.

No. 20 AEON MALL in China

About the Opening of "AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu"

"AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu" (hereinafter referred to as the Mall), a mall opened by AEON MALL Co., Ltd. (hereinafter referred to as AEON MALL) in high-tech industry development zone , Changshu City, Jiangsu Province, China, will be opened this summer as the first AEON MALL in Changshu City. Below is an overview of the facility.

About the Location and trading zone of "AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu"

The Mall is located approx. 6km south of the center of Changshu city, is seated on the high-tech industry development zone (a national development zone) that the Changshu government is currently putting the greatest efforts to develop. Residential area, administrative area, cultural area and education area, etc. in the surroundings are currently under improvement. Moreover, the location of the Mall adjoins the "Dongnan Avenue", the east-west arterial highway in the development zone, and "Changkun Highway", the arterial highway that connects Changshu and Kunshan. Besides, 1 km north of the Mall is the entrance & exit of a ring expressway (free) and 1 km west of the Mall is the entrance & exit of a elevated highway (free) that links up the north and the south. Therefore, the Mall enjoys very convenient transportation.

No. 20 AEON MALL in China

AEON MALL's overseas business development strategy is: Opening malls in development areas; Creating new demands; Persistently committed to the development of malls. Since the opening of its first mall in China in 2008, AEON MALL has been opening malls in four main regions, and the Mall is AEON MALL's 20th mall in China. In the future, AEON MALL will speed up the opening of new malls in the current area, while continuing to expand in the next area with great development potential.

Four regions: Beijing, Tianjin and Shandong Province Jiangsu and Zhejiang Province Hubei Province Guangdong Province

Features of AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu

"AEON MALL×Digital Technology" Latest digital technology bring "more convenience! and more joy! "

The Mall offers more convenient services through smartphone software. You can make restaurant reservations in the mall at home. The smartphone software also gives voice introduction to the fast route from your home to the Mall. Moreover, after you enter a location in the Mall, the smartphone software will recommend the most efficient route and offer other services with maps and voice, so you can enjoy shopping without wasting any time. When you are leaving for home, you can immediately learn about your parking location and offer other services by just entering your license plate number. The smartphone software, which has integrated the latest digital technologies, will offer you a wholly new mall experience.

The largest and most abundant children's & entertainment facility in the locality

Covering an area of approx 5,000m2, the facility is the largest of its kind in the locality. It has gathered very popular children-related stores in China, including the children's clothing stores "Balabala" and "Love-baby" and the children's entertainment "CARTOONY". Moreover, it is also equipped with babies' rest rooms and children's washrooms. The whole family can enjoy shopping happily.

Overview of "AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu"

The mall name:

(Japanese) イオンモール常熟新区（じょうじゅくしんく）

(Chinese) 永旺梦乐城常熟新区

(English) AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu

Address:

168 Dongnan Avenue, Changshu High-tech Industrial Development

Zone, Changshu City, Jiangsu Province, P.R.C.

Tel.:

AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu

(Country Code 86) 0512-5231-8186

AEON Changshu Xinqu

TBD

URL:

http://changshuxinqu.aeonmall-china.com/

Responsible Person:

AEON MALL Changshu Xinqu

General Manager

Ishino Hideki

AEON Changshu Xinqu

Store Manager

Yang Jun

Number of stores:

Approx. 180

Anchor store:

AEON Changshu Xinqu

Sub-anchor stores:

YYSPORTS, CGV Cinema, INGYM, UNIQLO, Kashima, NOME,

CARTOONY, Under Armour, May Rome, Da Long Yi, Yu Hou Hang Cai

Site area:

Approx. 126,000m2

Floor area:

Approx. 181,000m2

Gross leasable area:

Approx. 63,000m2

  • Vehicle parking capacity: Approx. 3,800

Building structure:

RC structure, 3 floors above ground, 1 floor underground

Managed by:

AEON MALL (Changshu Xinqu) Business Management Co., Ltd.

Business hours:

Specialty stores

10:00~22:00

Cinema

10:00~24:00

AEON Changshu Xinqu

09:00~22:00

Tuesday 1F only, open at 8:00 AM

Holidays:

Open 365 days a year

Number of employees:

Entire mall: approx. 2,500 (AEON Changshu Xinqu: approx. 300)

  • Trading zone:Approx. 460,000 people within 20 minutes' drive

2

Aeon Mall Co. Ltd. published this content on 17 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein.
