Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AEP Investor Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies American Electric Power, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/28/2020 | 02:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC notifies investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against American Electric Power, Inc. ("AEP" or the "Company") (NYSE: AEP) and certain of its officers, on behalf of shareholders who purchased or otherwise acquired AEP securities between November 2, 2016 and July 24, 2020, inclusive (the "Class Period").  Such investors are encouraged to join this case by visiting the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aep.           

This class action seeks to recover damages against Defendants for alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

The Complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company covertly participated in the "the largest public corruption case in Ohio history"; (2) the Company secretly funneled substantial funds to Ohio political organizations and politicians to bribe politicians to pass Ohio House Bill 6, which benefitted the Company and its coal-fired generation assets; (3) the Company partially funded a massive, misleading advertising campaign in support of HB6 and in opposition to a ballot initiative to repeal HB6 by passing substantial sums through a web of dark money entities and front companies in order to conceal the Company’s involvement; (4) the Company aided in subverting a citizens’ ballot initiative to repeal HB6; (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ Class Period statements regarding the Company’s regulatory and legislative efforts were materially false and misleading; (6) as a result of the foregoing, the Company would face increased scrutiny; (7) the Company was subject to undisclosed risk of reputational, legal and financial harm; (8) the bribery scheme would jeopardize the benefits the Company sought by HB6; (9) as opposed to the Company’s repeated public statements regarding a move to clean energy, it sought a dirty energy bailout; (10) as opposed to the Company’s repeated public statements regarding protection of its customers’ interests, the Company sought an extra and state-mandated surcharge on its customers’ bills; and (11) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects, were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

A class action lawsuit has already been filed. If you wish to review a copy of the Complaint you can visit the firm’s site: www.bgandg.com/aep or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss in AEP you have until October 19, 2020 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC is a corporate litigation boutique.  Our primary expertise is the aggressive pursuit of litigation claims on behalf of our clients.  In addition to representing institutions and other investor plaintiffs in class action security litigation, the firm’s expertise includes general corporate and commercial litigation, as well as securities arbitration.   Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:24pL3HARRIS TECHNOLOGIES : Declares Quarterly Dividend
BU
02:20pSEC Charges Ponzi Scheme Targeting African Immigrants
NE
02:19pCONDOR HOSPITALITY TRUST, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers (form 8-K)
AQ
02:19pQUINSTREET : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
02:18pCorrection to Dow's GE Move Reflects Index's Dilemma Article on June 20, 2018
DJ
02:16pDermatologist Elizabeth Mullans, M.D. and OB/GYN, Mary Jane Minkin, M.D. Share Tips to Combat Skin-Related Effects of Menopause
BU
02:16pU.S. Trade Deficit Seen Widening -- Data Week Ahead
DJ
02:15pNISSAN MOTOR : Ghosn's accused escape plotters face judge's skepticism in extradition fight
RE
02:15pSovereign Gold Bond Scheme 2020-21 Series VI-Issue Price
PU
02:15pBIOPHYTIS : provides an update on SARA-INT, a Phase 2b clinical trial evaluating the efficacy of Sarconeos (BIO101) in the treatment of sarcopenia
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : Bayer's Roundup Settlement Negotiations Hit New 'Speed Bump' -- WSJ
2APPLE INC. : Apple and Tesla are splitting their shares, but does it matter?
3UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS, INC. : United Airlines announces biggest pilot job cut in its history
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON COM : Mercedes gets big electric van order from Amazon
5As pandemic relief winds down, Canadian banks brace for a new reality

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group