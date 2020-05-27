Log in
AER Australian Energy Regulator : Indicative Tariff Structure Statement for Energex 2020-25 regulatory control period

05/27/2020 | 02:28am EDT

On 30 April 2020, the AER advised stakeholders of our decision to delay our final network revenue determination for a number of regulated businesses, including Energex. On 22 May 2020, the AER provided a further update on timing to inform stakeholders that these final network revenue determinations will now be published on 5 June 2020. This decision was made to allow the AER to include a more accurate reflection of the economic circumstances in our decision for the next regulatory control period by enabling the inclusion of the Reserve Bank of Australia's updated short-term forecast of inflation.

However, to aid transparency and to assist stakeholders to prepare for 1 July network price changes, we committed to publishing a number of documents in advance of this decision. This includes an indicative final tariff structure statement (TSS).

Today we have published the indicative final TSS for Energex to help the network, retailers and consumer stakeholders prepare for the implementation of the new tariff structures on 1 July 2020. For transparency, we have included a version which is marked up from Energex's revised TSS proposal and a clean version. The approved TSS will be published as part of the final network determinations on 5 June 2020. As EnergyQueensland proposed a common tariff strategy for Ergon Energy and Energex, the indicative final TSS for Energex is consistent with the indicative final TSS for Ergon Energy that we published on 22 May.

The indicative TSS and other relevant documents for Energex are available on the updates page for Energex's regulatory determination.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 27 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 May 2020 06:27:05 UTC
