AER Australian Energy Regulator : OVO Energy Pty Ltd - application for gas retailer authorisation- request for submissions

On 18 September 2019, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) accepted an application from OVO Energy Pty Ltd (OVO Energy) for a gas retailer authorisation under the National Energy Retail Law (Retail Law).

We are now seeking submissions from interested stakeholders on OVO Energy's application by Thursday 17 October 2019. Submissions should be emailed to AERAuthorisations@aer.gov.au with the email subject OVO Energy - application for a gas retailer authorisation and for the attention of Sarah Proudfoot, General Manager, Consumers and Markets Branch.

Alternatively, written submissions can also be sent to:

Ms Sarah Proudfoot

General Manager Consumers and Markets Branch

Australian Energy Regulator

GPO Box 520

Melbourne VIC 3001

We will take into account submissions in deciding whether or not to grant OVO Energy's application.

The AER prefers that all submissions be sent in an electronic format in Microsoft Word or other text readable document form and publicly available to facilitate an informed, transparent and robust consultation process. Accordingly, submissions will be treated as public documents and posted on the AER's website, unless prior arrangements are made with the AER to treat the submission, or portions of it, as confidential. Those wishing to submit confidential information are requested to: