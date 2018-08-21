Log in
AER Australian Energy Regulator : Retail electricity price measures

08/21/2018 | 06:47am CEST

The Australian Government yesterday announced a range of measures in relation to retail electricity prices and market monitoring.

These include the AER establishing a default market offer for electricity prices as recommended by the ACCC's Retail Energy Prices Inquiry(link is external). The intention is that all retailer discounts will be set against the default market offer, making it easier for consumers to genuinely compare retail electricity plans.

The and AER will receive over $30 million in funding to implement the package of measures, which also includes ACCC monitoring and reporting on prices, profits and margins in the supply of electricity in the National Electricity Market

The AER will work to ensure its new responsibilities are efficiently and effectively implemented. In keeping with the agency's fundamental approach to decision making, the AER will consult widely with stakeholders in government, industry and the community.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 21 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 21 August 2018 04:46:05 UTC
