AER Australian Energy Regulator : Stockland Property Management Pty Limited application to cancel individual exemption - request for submissions

On 17 April 2020, the AER accepted an application from Stockland Property Management Pty Limited (Stockland) to cancel (repeal) an individual exemption for the sale electricity at Bathurst Shopping Centre. Stockland requests the cancellation of exemption on the grounds that it no longer owns or operates Bathurst Shopping Centre and does not sell electricity at the site.

Following the process set out in section 9.1 of the AER Exempt Selling Guideline, we are now seeking submissions from interested stakeholders on Stockland's application to cancel the exemption by Friday 15 May 2020.

Submissions should be emailed 'Attention: Sarah Proudfoot, General Manager, Consumers and Markets Branch' at AERexemptions@aer.gov.au with the following title in the email: Stockland Property Management Pty Limited -application to cancel an individual exemption.

Alternatively, written submissions can also be sent to:

Ms Sarah Proudfoot

General Manager, Consumers and Markets

Australian Energy Regulator

GPO Box 520

Melbourne VIC 3001

We will take into account submissions in deciding whether or not to cancel Stockland's exemption.

The AER prefers that all submissions be sent in an electronic format in Microsoft Word or other text readable document form and publicly available, to facilitate an informed, transparent and robust consultation process. Accordingly, submissions will be treated as public documents and posted on the AER's website, unless prior arrangements are made with the AER to treat the submission, or portions of it, as confidential. Those wishing to submit confidential information are requested to: