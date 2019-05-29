AER Australian Energy Regulator : approves 2019–20 distribution tariffs for ACT, NSW and SA gas customers and transmission tariffs for Qld and NT customers

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has today approved 2019-20 gas distribution tariffs submitted by Evoenergy (ACT), Jemena Gas Networks (NSW) and Australian Gas Networks (SA).

The AER has also approved 2019-20 gas transmission tariffs for the Amadeus Gas Pipeline (NT) and Roma Brisbane Pipeline (Qld), owned by the APA Group.

All tariff proposals complied with the requirements of each network service provider's respective gas access arrangements. These tariffs implement the AER's decisions that set the maximum revenue each service provider could recover from its customers over the five year access period.

If retailers pass on the changes in the distribution tariffs in full and other components of the bill are unchanged, the effects on bills for residential consumers in 2019-20 will be:

Evoenergy gas (ACT) 2.24% or $9.08 a year Jemena Gas Networks (NSW) 1.45% or $4.46 a year AGN (SA) 5.3% or $25.62 a year

The tariff increases this year are the minimum required for distributors to continue to provide a safe and reliable service and to meet regulatory obligations.

Gas transmission tariffs in Qld will decrease by 5.7 per cent and in the NT by 2.04 per cent in 2019-20.

The AER acknowledges that energy bills are a concern to many consumers. We encourage consumers to use the AER's EnergyMadeEasy website, our free and independent price comparison tool, to find the best deal.