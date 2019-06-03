AER Australian Energy Regulator : approves 2019–20 network tariffs for Evoenergy

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has today approved the 2019-20 distribution network tariffs proposed by Evoenergy (ACT).

These distribution network tariffs implement the first year of the AER's distribution determination, which reduced the amount of revenue Evoenergy could recover from its customers over 2019-24.

Network charges comprise of distribution and transmission components to cover the costs of networks delivering electricity to households and businesses, and these costs are declining for Evoenergy in 2019-20. However, network charges also include various jurisdictional costs, such as feed-in-tariffs and taxes. The impact of jurisdictional schemes will see an increase in overall network charges in 2019-20 by $44.57 for residential customers and $157.91 for small business customers.

In the ACT, retail standing offer prices for residential and small business customers are regulated by the state regulator, the Independent Competition and Regulatory Commssion, and network tariffs provide a key input into these regulated retail rates.

Today's decision on Evoenergy's 2019-20 distribution network tariffs will result in no increase in overall revenue for Evoenergy for 2019-24.

The AER acknowledges that energy bills are a concern to many consumers. We encourage consumers to use the AER's EnergyMadeEasy website, our free and independent price comparison tool, to find the best deal.

The approved distribution network tariffs will take effect from 1 July 2019.

The AER approves tariffs which are the network cost component of a retail bill.

Retailers use networks tariffs to develop their market offers.

Network tariffs is one component that can impact a bill. Other components include distribution, transmission, wholesale and retail.