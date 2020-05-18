AER Australian Energy Regulator : approves 2020-21 Power and Water Corporation distribution tariffs for NT electricity customers

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) has approved the 2020-21 electricity distribution tariffs proposed by Power and Water Corporation (PWC).

These tariffs comply with the requirements of the PWC 2019-2024 network revenue determination. The determination sets the revenue PWC can recover from customers over five years for the cost of delivering electricity supply.

The network component of the typical annual bill for PWC customers is $55.39 lower for households, and $259.71 lower for small business, compared to the previous year. This will come into effect from 1 July 2020.

The average residential energy bill consists of several cost components including retail, wholesale, network and green costs. This decision relates to the network cost component only. As other costs may be moving in different directions, changes in retail bills may differ from the estimates provided. In addition, we note the NT Government sets retail prices for residential and small business customers.

The AER acknowledges that energy bills are a concern to many households and businesses at this time. We encourage consumers to use the AER's EnergyMadeEasy website, our free and independent price comparison tool, to find the best deal to suit their energy needs.

The AER also acknowledges the impact COVID-19 is having on consumers and the industry. Our Statement of Expectations outlines how we are working with industry to support customers.