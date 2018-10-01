Log in
AER Australian Energy Regulator : invites distributors to bring forward demand management proposals to reduce long-term costs

10/01/2018 | 05:37am CEST

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) is inviting electricity distributors to request early application of the Demand Management Incentive Scheme (DMIS) proposals under the revised scheme.

The AER published details of the revised DMIS in December 2017. The new scheme encourages distribution businesses to find lower-cost solutions to investing in network solutions.

To enable greater uptake of the new DMIS, the AER requested AEMC approve amendments to the National Electricity Rules to allow early application of the new DMIS. These amendments were made in July 2018.

Three electricity distributors - AusNet Services, Energex and Ergon Energy - have made applications to bring forward DMIS projects.

Stakeholders' submissions on proposals from Energex, Ergon Energy and AusNet Services to the early implementation of the new DMIS are welcomed. Submission close on Monday 29 October 2018.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 01 October 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 October 2018 03:36:01 UTC
