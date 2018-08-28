Log in
AER Australian Energy Regulator : launches recruitment campaign

08/28/2018 | 03:22am CEST

The AER has launched a recruitment campaign to fill key vacancies within our Market Performance, Distribution, Transmission & Gas and Networks Finance & Reporting branches. These newly-created positions form part of the AER's new organisational structure that went live on 30 July 2018.

The roles are available on the ACCC careers site:

The AER launched its new organisational structure earlier this year as part of a wide-ranging Strategic Transformation Program. The Program is designed to ensure our structure, culture and ways of working best support us to achieve the vision set out in our Strategic Statement in the context of a fast-changing energy market and the significant expansion in our responsibilities and resources recently.

Visit our career pages(link is external) to find out more and apply. Further roles will become available later this year.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 28 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 August 2018 01:21:02 UTC
