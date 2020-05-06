Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AER Australian Energy Regulator : proposes new rule to support electricity retailers during COVID-19

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/06/2020 | 11:59pm EDT

On 6 May, the AER lodged with the Australian Energy Market Commission a proposal for an urgent change to the National Electricity Rules to support electricity retailers by allowing them to defer payment of network charges by up to six months in respect of hardship customers or customers on deferred payment plans as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The AER's Statement of Expectations of Energy Businesses - protecting consumers and the energy market during COVID-19 sets out our expectations that energy businesses go above and beyond existing obligations to support customers in financial stress as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. It also reflects our concern about the continued viability of energy businesses in the current environment and stated our commitment to working proactively with all stakeholders to balance risks and costs across the energy sector.

The proposed rule will support retailers as they provide payment assistance to customers and will build on the voluntary support measures being provided by network businesses during the April-June quarter under Energy Networks Australia's Networks Relief Package.

As proposed, the new rule would take effect from 1 July and remain in effect until 31 December 2020.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 07 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 May 2020 03:58:01 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
12:33aOil steadies as China imports rebound but glut weighs
RE
12:29aOil steadies as China imports rebound but glut weighs
RE
12:25aBOJ's commercial paper holdings jump nearly 30% as pandemic pain deepens
RE
12:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Financial Services News of the Day
DJ
05/06AER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : proposes new rule to support electricity retailers during COVID-19
PU
05/06China's exports unexpectedly rise even as coronavirus batters global demand
RE
05/06Yen holds firm as dour data dashes appetite for risk
RE
05/06Yen holds firm as dour data dashes appetite for risk
RE
05/06China's exports unexpectedly rise even as coronavirus batters global demand
RE
05/06Most NZ businesses to reopen if restrictions eased next week
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3BHP GROUP : BHP : Board appointments
4TELEFONICA S.A. : TELEFONICA S A : Liberty Global, Telefónica agree 24 billion pound deal to merge UK groups -..
5DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group