Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

AER Australian Energy Regulator : publishes Electricity Transmission Ring-fencing Discussion Paper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/14/2019 | 10:25pm EST

The AER has commenced a review of transmission ring-fencing arrangements and is seeking stakeholder input to update to the current transmission ring-fencing guideline.

A positive investment and competitive environment supported by effective regulation will deliver affordable and reliable energy for Australian consumers. The AER's transmission ring-fencing guideline enables the participation of transmission businesses in contestable electricity markets while at the same time supporting the long-term interests of consumers. For example, transmission businesses provide connection services to electricity generators and some large customers, and some of their affiliates own or have interests in electricity generation assets.

The current transmission ring-fencing guideline was first developed in 2002 and has not been substantially reviewed since then.

The discussion paper released todays seeks stakeholder views in regard to any harm that could arise from an electricity transmission business, or one of its affiliates, operating is contestable electricity markets. The discussion paper also considers changes in markets for contestable electricity services since the initial development of the guideline, and the AER's recently developed national approach to ring-fencing of distribution networks.

Submissions to the discussion paper are due by 31 January 2020.

Enquiries can be directed to ringfencing@aer.gov.au.

Ring-fencing supports competition in markets for electricity services and efficiency of regulated network services provided to consumers on a monopoly basis. It does this by requiring a network service provider to separate parts of its business that provide regulated services from the parts of its business that provide unregulated services.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 15 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2019 03:24:08 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
10:45pKAROON ENERGY : "Stena Forth" Drillship Contract signed
PU
10:34pQantas completes 'double sunrise' test flight from London to Sydney
RE
10:25pAER AUSTRALIAN ENERGY REGULATOR : publishes Electricity Transmission Ring-fencing Discussion Paper
PU
10:20pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Real Estate Development and Sales in the First Ten Months of 2019
PU
10:20pNATIONAL BUREAU OF STATISTICS OF CHINA : Total Retail Sales of Consumer Goods Went Up by 7.2 percent in October 2019
PU
10:15pPEPANZ PETROLEUM EXPLORATION AND PRODUCTION ASSO : International Energy Agency report shows major role for natural gas
PU
10:06pBoeing received 'unnecessary' contract boost for astronaut capsule, watchdog says
RE
10:04pAlibaba praises Hong Kong at start of retail campaign for $13 billion listing
RE
10:00pCENTRAL PEOPLE GOVERNMENT OF PEOPLE RE : Cuba, China ink radio, TV cooperation deal
PU
09:58pNIKKEI : Scorecard of Japan's 'Abenomics' stimulus policies
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1U.S.-China Trade Deal Near, but Trump Not Ready to Sign Off, Kudlow Says
2NVIDIA CORPORATION : NVIDIA : Aided by Recovering Cloud-Computing Demand -- Update
3Oil edges lower on U.S. crude stockpiles, record production
4Buffett's Berkshire invests in Restoration Hardware, whose shares rise
5EUROPCAR MOBILITY GROUP : EXCLUSIVE: Eurazeo hires JPMorgan to exit car rental group Europcar - sources

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group