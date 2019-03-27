AER Australian Energy Regulator : publishes Issues Papers for Energex, Ergon Energy, Directlink and SA Power Networks

On 31 January 2019 the AER received regulatory proposals from:

Energex, South East Queensland's electricity distribution network service provider

Ergon Energy, Regional Queensland's electricity distribution network service provider

Directlink, the transmission interconnector between Queensland and New South Wales

SA Power Networks, South Australia's electricity distribution network service provider.

These proposals set out the revenue each business proposes to recover from its customers through network charges from 1 June 2020 to 30 July 2025.

To assist stakeholders in their consideration of these proposals we have published issues papers highlighting some of the key elements of these proposals, and how stakeholders can assist in our review.

Submissions

Interested parties are invited to make written submissions on the proposals by 16 May 2019.

Public forums

Interested parties are invited to join us for public forums on each of these proposals in early April; please register your attendance by email:

Energex and Ergon Energy

Date: Tuesday, 9 April 2019

Time: 9 am-12.30 pm

Location: Pullman Brisbane King George Square, Ann Street & Roma Street, Brisbane 4000

RSVP: by Friday 5 April 2019 to EnergyQueensland2020@aer.gov.au

Directlink

Date: Tuesday, 9 April 2019

Time: 2-3.30 pm

Location: AER offices, Level 20, 175 Pitt Street, Sydney 2000

RSVP: by Friday 5 April 2019 to Directlink2020@aer.gov.au

SA Power Networks

Date: Thursday, 4 April 2019

Time: 9-11.30 am

Location: Stamford Plaza Adelaide, 150 North Terrace, Adelaide 5000

RSVP: by Monday 1 April 2019 to SAPN2020@aer.gov.au