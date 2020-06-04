AER Australian Energy Regulator : publishes final determination on Directlink's 2020-25 electricity transmission revenue proposal

On 5 June 2020, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) published its final decision for the transmission interconnector between Queensland and New South Wales, Directlink for the 2020-25 regulatory control period commencing 1 July 2020.

The decision sets out the revenue Directlink can collect from electricity consumers through transmission charges from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2025.

Directlink's revenue accounts for about 0.1 per cent of the total electricity bill in NSW. This decision will have little effect on customers' bills.