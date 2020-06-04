Log in
AER Australian Energy Regulator : publishes final determination on Directlink's 2020-25 electricity transmission revenue proposal

06/04/2020 | 05:46pm EDT

On 5 June 2020, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) published its final decision for the transmission interconnector between Queensland and New South Wales, Directlink for the 2020-25 regulatory control period commencing 1 July 2020.

The decision sets out the revenue Directlink can collect from electricity consumers through transmission charges from 1 July 2020 to 30 June 2025.

Directlink's revenue accounts for about 0.1 per cent of the total electricity bill in NSW. This decision will have little effect on customers' bills.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 05 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 04 June 2020 21:45:04 UTC
