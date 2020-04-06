Log in
AER Australian Energy Regulator : publishes joint issues paper for AusNet Services, CitiPower, Jemena, Powercor and United Energy.

04/06/2020

On 31 January 2020, the Australian Energy Regulator (AER) received regulatory proposals from Victorian distributors:

These proposals set out the revenue each business proposes to collect from consumers through network charges from 1 July 2021 to 30 June 2026, and include proposed Tariff Structure Statements for that period for each of the electricity distribution businesses.

To assist stakeholders in their consideration of these proposals we have published a joint Issues Paper highlighting some of the key elements of these proposals, and how stakeholders can assist in our review.

Invitation for submissions

We invite interested parties to make submissions on the regulatory proposals, issues paper and criteria by 3 June 2020. Submissions should be emailed to VIC2021-26@aer.gov.au.

We prefer that all submissions be publicly available to facilitate an informed and transparent consultative process. We will treat submissions as public documents unless otherwise requested. We request parties wishing to submit confidential information to:

  • clearly identify the information that is the subject of the confidentiality claim
  • provide a non-confidential version of the submission in a form suitable for publication.

All non-confidential submissions will be placed on the AER's website. For further information regarding the AER's use and disclosure of information provided to it, see the ACCC/AER Information policy.

We prefer that all submissions be sent in an electronic format in Microsoft Word or other text readable document form.

Public forum

Due to the implications of COVID-19, to facilitate the public forum now to be held on 22 April 2020, we will upload presentations developed by the businesses to our website and will then provide stakeholders the opportunity to put forward questions. The details of how to participate in this virtual Public Forum will be available on our website.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 07 April 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 April 2020 01:47:06 UTC
