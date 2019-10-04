AER Australian Energy Regulator : seeks feedback on proposed areas of focus for biennial wholesale electricity market performance report

The AER is seeking input into the development of its 2020 Focus. The focus works in conjunction with our enduring Statement of approach to provide an overview of how we intend to approach our biennial performance report. Our draft 2020 Focus outlines the areas we intend to focus on in our analysis, and the framework and tools we intend to apply.

We have powers under the to undertake regular, comprehensive, longer-term assessments of the performance of wholesale electricity markets. We provided our first biennial comprehensive report on the performance of Australia's wholesale electricity markets to the Council of Australian Governments Energy Council in December 2018. The next one will be delivered in December 2020.

Invitation for submissions

We invite interested stakeholders to make written submissions in response to our proposed areas of focus, or any other matters relevant to the development of the 2020 Focus, by the close of business 25 October 2019.

Submissions should be sent electronically to: wholesaleperformance@aer.gov.au

Alternatively, submissions can be mailed to:

We prefer that all submissions be publicly available to facilitate an informed and transparent consultative process. Submissions will be treated as public documents and posted on our website unless prior arrangements are made with us to treat the submission, or portions of it, as confidential. Those wishing to submit confidential information are requested to clearly identify the information that is the subject of the confidentiality claim, and provide a non-confidential versions of the submission.

