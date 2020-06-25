Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AER releases distributors' annual compliance reports for 2018–19 on new Demand Management Incentive Scheme

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
06/25/2020 | 01:44am EDT

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) today released the first annual compliance reports submitted by Ausgrid and Endeavour Energy on the new Demand Management Incentive Scheme (DMIS).

The AER published details of the new DMIS in December 2017. The new scheme encourages electricity distribution businesses to find lower cost alternatives to network capital expenditure.

The Australian Energy Market Commission approved amendments to the National Electricity Rules (NER) in April 2018 to allow early application of the new DMIS. In March 2019 the AER approved the applications of Ausgrid and Endeavour Energy to implement the new DMIS from early 2019. The approved start dates were 31 March 2019 for Ausgrid and 1 April 2019 for Endeavour Energy.

In their annual compliance reports for 2018-19, Ausgrid and Endeavour Energy reported on their eligible demand management projects under the scheme. However, as there were no committed demand management projects for the year, the distributors did not claim any financial incentive payments.

Disclaimer

AER - Australian Energy Regulator published this content on 25 June 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 June 2020 05:43:00 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:01aMOBERG PHARMA PUBL : meets primary endpoint in the European Phase 3 study
AQ
02:01aSEDANA MEDICAL PUBL : expands in Eastern Europe - signs distribution agreements
AQ
02:01aENTRA : Contemplating Green Bond Issue
AQ
02:01aINVL BALTIC REAL ESTATE : Announcement of net asset value of INVL Baltic Real Estate as of 30 April 2020
AQ
02:01aISS A/S : Strong liquidity, resilient revenue, continued pressure on margins
AQ
02:01aGLOBAL CARE CAPITAL : ViraxClear Receives PFDA Approval for ViraxClear Rapid Test Kit Distribution to the Philippines
AQ
02:01aCAPITA PLC : - H1 2020 Market Update
PR
02:01aZHEJIANG EXPRESSWAY : Ld - Overseas Regulatory Announcement
PR
02:01aIamFire Plc - Corporate Update & Strategic Financing
PR
02:01aHelpSystems Acquires Leading Data Classification Providers to Bolster Security Business
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HANGZHOU HIKVISION DIGITAL TECHNOLOG : EXCLUSIVE: Trump administration says Huawei, Hikvision backed by Chines..
2U.S. to review tariffs on EU goods in aircraft subsidy dispute
3ZTE CORPORATION : Singapore telcos pick Nokia, Ericsson over Huawei to build main 5G networks
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : AMAZON TO BUILD NEW FACILITIES IN AUSTRALIA AS ONLINE DEMAND SURGES: AFR
5BAYER AG : BAYER : bets on science in bid to prevent future Roundup lawsuits - legal experts
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group