AER seeks expressions of interest to join its consumer reference group for the review of inflation and the rate of return instrument

The Australian Energy Regulator (AER) is seeking Expressions of Interest from individuals to establish a highly skilled Consumer Reference Group (CRG) for the Inflation Review 2020 and Rate of Return Instrument 2022. The 2020 Inflation Review and Rate of Return Instrument 2022 are two important work programs we are undertaking. Given the significant impact these two issues have for prices consumers pay, it is important that we establish an effective consumer representation so that their perspectives are reflected in the decisions we make.

We place stakeholder engagement at the centre of our work. We recognise that the decisions we make and the actions we take in performing our regulatory roles and other activities affect a wide range of individuals, businesses and organisations. Our vision is for our stakeholders to have the opportunity to engage with us across a range of our functions.

In keeping with this approach, CRG members will bring consumer views to inform our thinking on estimating inflation and the rate of return.

Members of the CRG will have the opportunity to provide customer perspectives directly for our consideration. We anticipate that CRG members will take up opportunities to work collaboratively, provide submissions on our issues papers and draft decision, and contribute to our workshops and forums.

We expect to appoint the CRG from mid-June and the CRG will continue until the end April 2023.

The Request for Expressions of Interest documentation is available to download from Austender. Questions regarding the REOI must be directed in writing to the Contact Officer, and by the question closing time and date, detailed in the REOI documents. Expressions of Interest must be lodged before the closing time and date on Austender, and in accordance with the REOI documents.