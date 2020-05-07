AERO Marketing Group : Acquires Full-Service Marketing and Hospitality Company, 721 Solutions

721 Solutions Complements AERO Marketing Group’s Portfolio of Services

AERO Marketing Group has acquired 721 Solutions and appointed Drew Bergwall as Director of Partnerships. As a full-service Events and Hospitality company, 721 Solutions integrates perfectly within AERO Marketing’s business, and will support a growing need for diversity in the fulfillment and events space. Drew has spent his career as a hospitality expert. From his early roots learning the “Gold Standard” at the Ritz Carlton to serving as the Partner Services Manager for the American Le Mans Series to launching 721 Solutions, Drew’s appointment brings a depth of knowledge and capabilities to the AERO executive team. His expertise, relationships and vision will be effectively served in his new role right here at AERO Marketing Group.

Jason Altzman, AERO Marketing Group Principal, states: “These have been interesting times and needless to say the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy for employers and employees alike. A significant part of our business is event-based, and I’m proud of our team for pivoting and reaching out to community leaders and municipalities to lend a hand with procedural and recovery efforts. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity, allowing us to provide even more services to our customers. As a respected hospitality management company, the acquisition of 721 Solutions complements our overall Hospitality Asset and Events business. Our relationship with Drew Bergwall dates back to the ALMS / IMSA days when he was overseeing the manufacturer supported Vitesse Program. He ran the day-to-day program and we ran the ‘at track’ activities. More recently, we’ve been a vendor supporting 721’s activations and as this opportunity presented itself it felt good. Drew is the right guy to bolster our team as we grow the business into other entertainment sectors. He will work out of our new facility in Atlanta, and continue to be a permanent fixture in various paddocks across the US and EU.”

Drew Bergwall, 721 Solutions Managing Partner, states: “This was the next logical step for us as an organization and I am pleased that 721 Solutions was attractive to a vendor of ours that they chose to make a run at us. Jason and the entire team at AERO have been the backbone of many of our successes. ‘The AERO Way’ is something that I have had the privilege of witnessing for many years and I look forward to now being someone on the inside, making a difference.”

About AERO Marketing Group

AERO is a versatile marketing agency specializing in event production, product showcasing, business reward programs, promotional campaigns, consumer engagement, fulfillment and logistics. AERO’s team of industry insiders offers a unique mindset on how to integrate marketing experiences to gain exponential exposure, including product themes and ideation to impactful lifestyle experiences, in creating memories of a lifetime for clients and guests alike. Operating on a global scale, AERO strives to provide impactful and measurable marketing solutions to customers of all industries who are eager to enhance their brand identity.

For more information on AERO Marketing Group, please contact Jason Altzman at Jason@aeromkg.com or visit www.aeromkg.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200506006142/en/