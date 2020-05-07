Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AERO Marketing Group : Acquires Full-Service Marketing and Hospitality Company, 721 Solutions

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/07/2020 | 02:01am BST

721 Solutions Complements AERO Marketing Group’s Portfolio of Services

AERO Marketing Group has acquired 721 Solutions and appointed Drew Bergwall as Director of Partnerships. As a full-service Events and Hospitality company, 721 Solutions integrates perfectly within AERO Marketing’s business, and will support a growing need for diversity in the fulfillment and events space. Drew has spent his career as a hospitality expert. From his early roots learning the “Gold Standard” at the Ritz Carlton to serving as the Partner Services Manager for the American Le Mans Series to launching 721 Solutions, Drew’s appointment brings a depth of knowledge and capabilities to the AERO executive team. His expertise, relationships and vision will be effectively served in his new role right here at AERO Marketing Group.

Jason Altzman, AERO Marketing Group Principal, states: “These have been interesting times and needless to say the COVID-19 pandemic has not been easy for employers and employees alike. A significant part of our business is event-based, and I’m proud of our team for pivoting and reaching out to community leaders and municipalities to lend a hand with procedural and recovery efforts. This investment represents an important strategic opportunity, allowing us to provide even more services to our customers. As a respected hospitality management company, the acquisition of 721 Solutions complements our overall Hospitality Asset and Events business. Our relationship with Drew Bergwall dates back to the ALMS / IMSA days when he was overseeing the manufacturer supported Vitesse Program. He ran the day-to-day program and we ran the ‘at track’ activities. More recently, we’ve been a vendor supporting 721’s activations and as this opportunity presented itself it felt good. Drew is the right guy to bolster our team as we grow the business into other entertainment sectors. He will work out of our new facility in Atlanta, and continue to be a permanent fixture in various paddocks across the US and EU.”

Drew Bergwall, 721 Solutions Managing Partner, states: “This was the next logical step for us as an organization and I am pleased that 721 Solutions was attractive to a vendor of ours that they chose to make a run at us. Jason and the entire team at AERO have been the backbone of many of our successes. ‘The AERO Way’ is something that I have had the privilege of witnessing for many years and I look forward to now being someone on the inside, making a difference.”

About AERO Marketing Group

AERO is a versatile marketing agency specializing in event production, product showcasing, business reward programs, promotional campaigns, consumer engagement, fulfillment and logistics. AERO’s team of industry insiders offers a unique mindset on how to integrate marketing experiences to gain exponential exposure, including product themes and ideation to impactful lifestyle experiences, in creating memories of a lifetime for clients and guests alike. Operating on a global scale, AERO strives to provide impactful and measurable marketing solutions to customers of all industries who are eager to enhance their brand identity.

For more information on AERO Marketing Group, please contact Jason Altzman at Jason@aeromkg.com or visit www.aeromkg.com.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05/06PORTMAN RIDGE FINANCE CORP : oration Announces First Quarter 2020 Financial Results
AQ
05/06Measures taken to get life, business back to normal
PU
05/06ABERDEEN GLOBAL PREMIER PROPERTIES FUND : Fund Announces Results of Annual Meeting of Shareholders (05/06/2020)
PU
05/06SK TELECOM : 1Q Net Profit Fell 18%
DJ
05/06FILO MINING : Reports Q1 2020 Results
AQ
05/06COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Global High-Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) Filter Market 2020-2024 | Evolving Opportunities with APC Filtration Inc. and Camfil AB | Technavio
BU
05/06H-SOURCE HOLDINGS LTD : . Announces Paycheck Protection Program Promissory Note
AQ
05/06COVID-19 Impact and Recovery Analysis | Calcium Nitrate Market 2020-2024 | Increasing Demand for Fertilizers to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
05/06T-Mobile beats phone subscriber estimates as lockdown creates demand surge
RE
05/06GREAT WEST LIFECO : reports first quarter 2020 results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1GILEAD SCIENCES : Will Gilead price its coronavirus drug for public good or company profit?
2PAYPAL HOLDINGS, INC. : PAYPAL : sees strong second quarter as online spending surge
3DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA GROUP AG : DEUTSCHE LUFTHANSA : Lufthansa unit Austrian Airlines plans 1,100 job cuts - APA
4CORN : Nutrien lowers 2020 forecast as corn demand, potash prices hit
5U.S. tells WTO 'no valid basis' for EU tariffs in Boeing-Airbus subsidy fight
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group