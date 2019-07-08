AEROMEXICO ANNOUNCES NICOLAS FERRI AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER & EVP

MEXICO CITY, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicolas Ferri has been appointed as Grupo Aeromexico’s Chief Commercial Officer & EVP, effective August 1. He will report directly to Aeromexico’s CEO, Andres Conesa.

Ferri will be responsible for all revenue-generating activities at Aeromexico, including Revenue Management, Corporate Strategy, Network Planning, Sales Strategy, Global Sales and Channels, Distribution and Alliances.

Prior to his new role, Ferri served as Delta’s Vice President – Latin and Alliances Americas. His leadership was key for the development of the Joint Cooperation Agreement between Aeromexico and Delta, which launched in 2017. The partnership allows both companies to create better connectivity and a more seamless experience for customers in the transborder market.

Nicolas has deep experience in the airline industry, and during his career he has also furthered Delta’s partnership with GOL and the creation of a planned Joint Venture between Delta and WestJet. Prior to joining Delta in 2011, he held leadership positions at United and the Oneworld alliance.

After his appointment, Ferri said: “It is a great pleasure for me to be a part of Grupo Aeromexico’s Executive Committee, and I am committed to delivering the best experience for our customers as we solidify our position as Mexico’s Global Airline of choice.”



