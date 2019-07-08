Log in
AEROMEXICO ANNOUNCES NICOLAS FERRI AS CHIEF COMMERCIAL OFFICER & EVP

07/08/2019 | 06:50pm EDT

MEXICO CITY, July 08, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nicolas Ferri has been appointed as Grupo Aeromexico’s Chief Commercial Officer & EVP, effective August 1. He will report directly to Aeromexico’s CEO, Andres Conesa.

Ferri will be responsible for all revenue-generating activities at Aeromexico, including Revenue Management, Corporate Strategy, Network Planning, Sales Strategy, Global Sales and Channels, Distribution and Alliances.

Prior to his new role, Ferri served as Delta’s Vice President – Latin and Alliances Americas. His leadership was key for the development of the Joint Cooperation Agreement between Aeromexico and Delta, which launched in 2017. The partnership allows both companies to create better connectivity and a more seamless experience for customers in the transborder market.

Nicolas has deep experience in the airline industry, and during his career he has also furthered Delta’s partnership with GOL and the creation of a planned Joint Venture between Delta and WestJet. Prior to joining Delta in 2011, he held leadership positions at United and the Oneworld alliance.

After his appointment, Ferri said: “It is a great pleasure for me to be a part of Grupo Aeromexico’s Executive Committee, and I am committed to delivering the best experience for our customers as we solidify our position as Mexico’s Global Airline of choice.”

 
oo00oo

 

About Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries are engaged in commercial aviation in Mexico and the promotion of passenger loyalty programs. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline operates more than 600 daily flights and its main hub is in Terminal 2 at the Mexico City International Airport. Its destinations network features 93 cities on three continents; including 43 destinations in Mexico, 18 in the United States, 18 in Latin America, 5 in Europe, 4 in Canada and 3 in Asia.

The Group's operating fleet of 130 aircraft is comprised of Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX B737 jet airliners and 10 B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,150 destinations in 177 countries served by the 19 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to over 750 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel on its codeshare partner flights with Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, EL AL, GOL Linhas Aéreas, Japan Airlines and WestJet, with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Central America, Colombia, Israel or Peru. www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

Attachment 

Barbrha Ibáñez Velázquez
AEROMEXICO
191324968
bibanez@aeromexico.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
