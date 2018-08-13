Log in
AEROMEXICO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION NUMBER 50: BELIZE

08/13/2018 | 06:32pm CEST

Mexico City, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEROMEXICO ANNOUNCES THE LAUNCH OF ITS INTERNATIONAL DESTINATION NUMBER 50: BELIZE 

0_int_195859LOGO.jpg


  • The airline will offer seasonal flights on the Belize - Mexico City route, with two flights per week.

Mexico City, August 13, 2018. – Aeromexico will become the only airline in Mexico to offer direct service to Belize from Mexico City, starting November 17, 2018 through April 28, 2019.

With this new flight, Aeromexico announces the launch of its international route number 50. New York City was the first destination the carrier started to serve outside of Mexico in 1957. Since then, Mexico’s global airline set out on a course to offer travelers enhanced options to connect them with the world.

The cultural and natural riches of Belize make this a destination that has much to offer tourists who enjoy visiting places less traveled. You can venture into the second largest barrier reef in the world; dive through the Great Blue Hole that gets its intense color thanks to its 120-meter depth, or discover the beauties of the Mayan archaeological zones, such as Caracol, Altun Ha, Xunantunich, and Lamanai, surrounded by lush jungles.

To explore the beautiful lands of Belize, when traveling for adventure or business, remember that Aeromexico will operate this route twice a week with the following itinerary:

Mexico City-Belize**

AM 21888:30 a.m.10:30 a.m.Saturday, Sunday


Belize-Mexico City**

AM 218912:00 p.m.2:15 p.m.Saturday, Sunday

 

*Times published are local to each country and are subject to changes without notice.

**Subject to Government approval.

 

Aeromexico’s Chief Revenue Officer, Anko van der Werff said “At Aeromexico, we are very happy to announce this new route that has also become the airline’s 50th international destination, which will help us expand our global connectivity network. This achievement is another sign that we are working to offer better products to our customers, removing barriers between countries, regions, and people.”

Discover the new destinations that Aeromexico has for you through a high quality service, to make your trip an unforgettable experience. Read about the details of this new route at www.aeromexico.com. 

oo00oo

About Grupo Aeromexico

Grupo Aeromexico, S.A.B. de C.V. is a holding company whose subsidiaries provide commercial aviation services and promote passenger loyalty programs in Mexico. Aeromexico, Mexico’s global airline, operates more than 600 scheduled passenger flights per day, with service to 43 destinations in Mexico and 49 international destinations from Mexico, including 22 in the United States, ten in Central America and the Caribbean, seven in South America, four in Europe, three in Canada, and three in Asia.

The Grupo Aeromexico fleet of 132 aircraft includes Boeing 787 and 737 jet airliners and next generation Embraer 170 and 190 models. In 2012, the airline announced the most significant investment strategy in aviation history in Mexico, to purchase up to 100 Boeing aircraft including 90 MAX 737 airliners and ten B787-9 Dreamliners.

As a founding member of the SkyTeam airline alliance, which is celebrating its 18th anniversary this year, Aeromexico offers customers more than 1,000 destinations in 177 countries served by the 20 SkyTeam airline partners rewarding passengers with benefits including access to 672 premium airport lounges around the world. Aeromexico also offers travel options with its partners Delta Air Lines, Avianca, Copa Airlines, El Al, GOL Linhas Aereas, Jet Airways, and WestJet with extensive connectivity in countries like the United States, Brazil, Canada, Colombia, India, Israel, Peru, and in Central America. www.aeromexico.com www.skyteam.com

Attachment

Barbrha Ibañez
Aeroméxico
bibanez@aeromexico.com

Marc Ourgant
Aeromexico
mourgant@aeromexico.com

© GlobeNewswire 2018
