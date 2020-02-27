Log in
AES : Material Fact - Investment Projections

02/27/2020 | 07:31pm EST

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-Held Company

CNPJ/MF 04.128.563/0001-10

NIRE 35.300.183.550

MATERIAL FACT

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. ("AES Tietê" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with the terms of article 157, paragraph 4 of Law 6,404, and Instruction no. 358 as of January 3rd, 2002, and other applicable dispositions, informs to the shareholders and to the market that:

The Company has updated its projections regarding the preview of investments for the period between 2020 to 2024. For this period, AES Tietê plans on investing a total of approximately R$ 1.1 billion, which will be allocated towards modernization and maintenance for its operational assets and expansion, mainly for construction of Tucano Wind Complex and the development of distributed energy plants.

These projections will be included in section 11 of the Company's Reference Form and will be available on CVM's website on http://www.cvm.gov.br/and the Company's website on http://ri.aestiete.com.br/, in the legal deadline.

São Paulo, February 27th, 2020

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice President and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 27 February 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 28 February 2020 00:30:04 UTC
