Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AES : Notice to the Market - AES Tietê is part of the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Index

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/29/2019 | 04:23pm EST

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF 04.128.563/0001-10

NIRE 35.300.183.550

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A ("AES Tietê" or "Company") (B3: TIET11; TIET4; TIET3), announces to the market that it has once again been selected to take part of B3's Sustainability Index ("ISE"), which will be valid from January 6th, 2020 to January 1st, 2021. It is the 13th consecutive year that the Company is a part of this important index.

The new ISE portfolio gathers 36 stocks from 30 companies that represent 15 sectors, which make up R$ 1.64 trillion in market value, equivalent to 37.62% of the total value of companies traded in B31 .

This is an important recognition to AES Tietê Energia demonstrating commitment to sustainability in its business, social responsibilities and its best corporate governance practices.

São Paulo, November 29, 2019.

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer

¹ Based on 11/26/2019

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 29 November 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 November 2019 21:22:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:18pAECOM : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:17pALLIED : Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
05:17pEMPIRE INDUSTRIES : Reports 3Q 2019 Results and Conference Call Information
AQ
05:17pCuda Oil and Gas Inc. Announces the Extension and Expansion of its Credit Facility to Continue to Fund its Light Oil Asset in the Powder River Basin – Wyoming
GL
05:14pHEALTHCARE TRUST OF AMERICA, INC. : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:13pLEADER CAPITAL : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations (form 10-K)
AQ
05:13pMANCHESTER UNITED : Solskjaer defends Paul Pogba
AQ
05:13pSIEBERT FINANCIAL : Flying Turkeys?
PU
05:13pFIDELITY BANK : 'How N18bn was paid into Mompha's account in Fidelity Bank'
AQ
05:12pFERONIA INC. : Reports Q3 2019 Results
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1OPEC November oil output slips before Aramco IPO, policy meeting
2Top U.S. retailers absorb tariff pressure ahead of holiday shopping season
3STOXX EUROPE 600 : Markets are getting impatient
4ALIBABA GROUP HOLDING : Alibaba Gets Big Lift From Listing in Hong Kong -- WSJ
5WTI : Oil Slides as Oversupply Fears Resurface

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group