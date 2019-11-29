AES : Notice to the Market - AES Tietê is part of the 2020 Corporate Sustainability Index

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

CNPJ/MF 04.128.563/0001-10

NIRE 35.300.183.550

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A ("AES Tietê" or "Company") (B3: TIET11; TIET4; TIET3), announces to the market that it has once again been selected to take part of B3's Sustainability Index ("ISE"), which will be valid from January 6th, 2020 to January 1st, 2021. It is the 13th consecutive year that the Company is a part of this important index.

The new ISE portfolio gathers 36 stocks from 30 companies that represent 15 sectors, which make up R$ 1.64 trillion in market value, equivalent to 37.62% of the total value of companies traded in B31 .

This is an important recognition to AES Tietê Energia demonstrating commitment to sustainability in its business, social responsibilities and its best corporate governance practices.

São Paulo, November 29, 2019.

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer