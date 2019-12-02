AES : Notice to the Market - Tucano Wind Complex's Second PPA

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

AES Tietê Energia S.A. ("AES TIETÊ" or "Company") (B3: TIET11; TIET4; TIET3), hereby announces to

its shareholders and the market that:

On the date hereof, the Company entered into a Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") for the supply of 70 MW average with a term of fifteen (15) years and starting as of 2021.

AES Tietê will begin construction of a wind farm, part of the Tucano Wind Complex, in the State of Bahia ("Project") in 2021, with capital expenditure equivalent to R$ 4.0 million/MW installed. The Project has a wind power installed capacity of 167.4 MW, equivalent to 79 MW average of assured energy at P50.

This development underscores our engagement in our growth strategy through projects that create value for our shareholders.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of subsequent facts

São Paulo, December 02, 2019

