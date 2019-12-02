Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AES : Notice to the Market - Tucano Wind Complex's Second PPA

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/02/2019 | 04:35pm EST

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly Held Corporation

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.183.550

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

AES Tietê Energia S.A. ("AES TIETÊ" or "Company") (B3: TIET11; TIET4; TIET3), hereby announces to

its shareholders and the market that:

On the date hereof, the Company entered into a Power Purchase Agreement ("PPA") for the supply of 70 MW average with a term of fifteen (15) years and starting as of 2021.

AES Tietê will begin construction of a wind farm, part of the Tucano Wind Complex, in the State of Bahia ("Project") in 2021, with capital expenditure equivalent to R$ 4.0 million/MW installed. The Project has a wind power installed capacity of 167.4 MW, equivalent to 79 MW average of assured energy at P50.

This development underscores our engagement in our growth strategy through projects that create value for our shareholders.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of subsequent facts

São Paulo, December 02, 2019

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer

1

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 02 December 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 02 December 2019 21:34:05 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
04:55pCOMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - S Irving
PU
04:55pCOMPUTERSHARE : announces CFO appointment
PU
04:55pADAMERA MINERALS : Closes Non-Brokered Financing
PU
04:55pCOMPUTERSHARE : Change of Director's Interest Notice - P Reynolds
PU
04:54pPomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Ruhnn Holding Limited of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – RUHN
GL
04:53pRadius Health Reports Inducement Grant Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4)
GL
04:52pGEO : Federal Court Certifies Classes in Immigrant Detainees' Forced Labor and Wage Theft Case Against The GEO Group
PR
04:50pKAZIA THERAPEUTICS : presents to Switzer Investment Conference
PU
04:50pCOMPANHIA PARANAENSE DE ENERGIA COPEL : Summary of the 200th Extraordinary General Meeting
PU
04:50pTWITTER : Current report filing
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Wall Street wobbles as Trump revives trade tensions again
2FRESNILLO PLC : FRESNILLO : Capital Markets Day
3ROCHE HOLDING AG : ROCHE : Positive Phase III Results for Genentech's Satralizumab in Neuromyelitis Optica Spe..
4U.S.-CHINA TRADE DEAL 'STALLED BECAUSE OF HONG KONG LEGISLATION': Axios
5IBERDROLA : IBERDROLA : to Replace Remaining Coal-Fired Power Plants With Renewables

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group