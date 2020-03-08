Log in
AES : Notice to the Market - Update Merger of Shares Proposal

03/08/2020 | 08:23pm EDT

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.183.550

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. ("AES Tietê" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with

  • 4º Article 157 of nº. 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, and further amendments, hereby announces to the market and its shareholders that:

Regarding the hostile (unsolicited) offer sent by Eneva S.A. in the night of Sunday, March 1st, the Board of Directors has requested the Company's management, in compliance with its fiduciary duties, to obtain proposals from legal and financial advisors to assist in the analysis of the mentioned offer.

Moreover, the Company informs that an extraordinary Board of Directors meeting was called for March 13th to define the team of abovementioned advisors, who will conduct future actions.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of subsequent facts.

São Paulo, March 8, 2020

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 08 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 00:22:05 UTC
