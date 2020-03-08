AES : Notice to the Market - Update Merger of Shares Proposal

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. ("AES Tietê" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with

4º Article 157 of nº. 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, and further amendments, hereby announces to the market and its shareholders that:

Regarding the hostile (unsolicited) offer sent by Eneva S.A. in the night of Sunday, March 1st, the Board of Directors has requested the Company's management, in compliance with its fiduciary duties, to obtain proposals from legal and financial advisors to assist in the analysis of the mentioned offer.

Moreover, the Company informs that an extraordinary Board of Directors meeting was called for March 13th to define the team of abovementioned advisors, who will conduct future actions.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of subsequent facts.

São Paulo, March 8, 2020

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer