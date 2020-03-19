Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AES : Notice to the Market - Update on Merger of Shares Proposal

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/19/2020 | 05:12pm EDT

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.183.550

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. ("AES Tietê" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with

  • 4º Article 157 of nº. 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, and further amendments, hereby announces to the market and to its shareholders, in connection with the hostile offer sent by Eneva S.A. on March 1st, that:

The working group appointed by the Board of Directors of AES Tietê met today with executives and advisors of Eneva. At the meeting, Eneva made an institutional presentation. The Company continues to work diligently on the assessment of the proposal based on public information available and, as soon as Eneva presents a defined structure for its implementation, it will, jointly with its advisors, advance on the analysis of its structure and its merits, in fulfillment of the Administration's fiduciary duty.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of subsequent facts.

São Paulo, March 19, 2020

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer

Disclaimer

AES Tietê Energia SA published this content on 19 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 March 2020 21:11:17 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
05:30pRTW RETAILWINDS, INC. : Change in Directors or Principal Officers, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pMICT, INC. : Triggering Events That Accelerate or Increase a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pREDWOOD TRUST INC : Regulation FD Disclosure (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pRE/MAX HOLDINGS, INC. : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pALLIANCE DATA SYSTEMS CORP : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pALTRA INDUSTRIAL MOTION CORP. : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant (form 8-K)
AQ
05:29pSTEM : 10-k/a - management's discussion and analysis of financial condition and results of operations
AQ
05:28pEXCLUSIVE : Ferrari and Fiat look at helping Italy make ventilators in coronavirus crisis
RE
05:28pTAILORED BRANDS INC : Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
05:27pCANADIAN PACIFIC RAILWAY LTD/CN : Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1AIRLINE INDUSTRY MAY NOT SURVIVE WITHOUT STATE AID: Lufthansa
2TESLA, INC. : TESLA : U.S. vehicle factory to suspend production due to coronavirus
3BIO-RAD LABORATORIES, INC. : BIO RAD LABORATORIES : Rad Partners with Testing Labs Worldwide to Support COVID-..
4AVIVA PLC : More UK property funds suspend trading due to coronavirus volatility
5NEXT : NEXT : UK retailer Next says can sustain 1-billion-pound coronavirus sales hit

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group