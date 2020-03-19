AES : Notice to the Market - Update on Merger of Shares Proposal

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A.

Publicly-held Company

Corporate Taxpayer ID (CNPJ/MF): 04.128.563/0001-10

Company Registry (NIRE): 35.300.183.550

AES TIETÊ ENERGIA S.A. ("AES Tietê" or "Company") (B3: TIET11, TIET3, TIET4), in compliance with

4º Article 157 of nº. 6,404/76 and CVM Instruction 358/2002, and further amendments, hereby announces to the market and to its shareholders, in connection with the hostile offer sent by Eneva S.A. on March 1st, that:

The working group appointed by the Board of Directors of AES Tietê met today with executives and advisors of Eneva. At the meeting, Eneva made an institutional presentation. The Company continues to work diligently on the assessment of the proposal based on public information available and, as soon as Eneva presents a defined structure for its implementation, it will, jointly with its advisors, advance on the analysis of its structure and its merits, in fulfillment of the Administration's fiduciary duty.

The Company will keep the market and its shareholders duly informed of subsequent facts.

São Paulo, March 19, 2020

Clarissa Della Nina Sadock Accorsi

Executive Vice-President and Investor Relations Officer