AEV Technologies Announces Company Rebrand to Ayro, Inc.

AEV
Technologies, Inc., designer and manufacturer of compact, light-duty
emissions-free electric vehicles for urban, commercial, consumer and
government markets, today announces a corporate name change to Ayro,
Inc. The change, effective immediately, reflects the company’s natural
growth and progression in creating sustainable, all-electric vehicles
for more flexible use. The company’s new website is ayro.com.
“We are excited to introduce Ayro and its evolving vision to the
market,” said Rod Keller, CEO, Ayro, Inc. “The company is moving into a
new frontier to address additional markets, products and services with a
name that is far more progressive. The new name is just one of several
exciting announcements we have planned leading into the second half of
2019.”
Due to urban congestion and natural resource depletion, the U.S. is
experiencing a significant increase in demand for efficient and
sustainable transportation solutions. Ayro’s line of vehicles features a
compact design that makes them easy to drive, maneuver through traffic
and fit in almost any parking space.
“The sustainability of Ayro’s vehicles provides a tremendous opportunity
for environmentally conscious consumers, as well as public and private
organizations seeking new cost effective, clean energy fleet
alternatives,” continued Keller. “Our vehicles address a multitude of
end user needs and use case possibilities for city government and
utilities, universities, business campuses, resorts, retirement and
gated community residents, and on-demand, last mile delivery.”
Most recently, Ayro, Inc. announced a partnership with Club Car®. The
first collaboration includes a light duty, compact, all-electric and
emissions-free utility truck, branded the Club Car 411.
About Ayro, Inc.
Founded in 2017, Texas-based Ayro, Inc. designs and manufactures
compact, sustainable electric vehicle solutions for urban and community
transport, local on-demand and last mile delivery, closed campus
mobility, recreational, and government use. One hundred percent
emissions-free, multi-purpose and capable of accommodating a broad range
of commercial and consumer requirements, Ayro’s vehicles are the
emerging leaders of safe, affordable, efficient, and sustainable
logistical transportation solutions. Discover more about Ayro at ayro.com.
