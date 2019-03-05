Log in
AEVEX Aerospace Names Lauren Corbett Director of Proposal Management

03/05/2019

SOLANA BEACH, Calif., March 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AEVEX Aerospace, a full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions company, today announced the appointment of Lauren Corbett to Director of Proposal Management. For 10 years, Lauren has led capture/proposal teams in the planning, development, and submission of bids and proposals in support of U.S. Government, commercial, and international customers. At AEVEX, Lauren will be responsible for overseeing proposal development efforts in support of the company’s growth initiatives.

“AEVEX provides rapid, innovative airborne intelligence solutions with past performance supporting some of the nation’s most sensitive ISR operations,” said Corbett. “I am honored to be a part of this determined, mission-focused team delivering critical support to our Warfighters.”

Prior to AEVEX, Lauren worked with several companies including Special Operations Solutions (SOS), Barbaricum, and Dynamic Aviation where she successfully managed large-scale, winning pursuits within the aerospace and defense industry.

“Lauren’s background in proposal management across industry sectors aligns perfectly with the goals of AEVEX,” said Brian Raduenz, CEO of AEVEX. “AEVEX is primed for significant growth, and I am confident Lauren’s impressive background will help us advance the company and our efforts to offer cost-effective and customized solutions to answer our customers’ toughest challenges.” 

Lauren has a Bachelor’s in English from James Madison University and is a member of the Association of Proposal Management Professionals (APMP) where she holds an APMP Foundation Level certification.

About AEVEX Aerospace
AEVEX’s vision is to be the recognized leader in full-spectrum airborne intelligence solutions. They take a long-term view of their relationships, partnering with customers to rapidly identify, develop, and deliver tailored solutions for airborne intelligence requirements. Their culture attracts and retains elite talent who thrive in dynamic mission environments. Whether providing flight test support for a new collection aircraft; operating a high-priority deployed unmanned aircraft system; or providing post-mission collection analysis for special operators, AEVEX delivers high-end results to empower their customers for consistent mission success.

AEVEX has offices in Solana Beach, CA, Tysons Corner, VA and Fayetteville, NC. It currently consists of 500 employees across more than a dozen locations around the world.

For more information visit: www.aevex.com

Public Relations Contact
Jordan Bouclin
SVM Public Relations
Jordan.bouclin@svmpr.com 
(401) 490-9700

© GlobeNewswire 2019
