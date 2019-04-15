Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AEW UK Long Lease REIT : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/15/2019 | 05:08am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Cenkos Securities plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc

(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

12 April 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ord GBP0.01

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

287,830

NIL

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

287,830

NIL

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ord GBP0.01

Purchases

104,022

82.1

81.5

Ord GBP0.01

Sales

2,000

83.3

83.3

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

15 April 2019

Contact name:

Roshni Shah

Telephone number:

020 7397 8985

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc published this content on 15 April 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 April 2019 09:07:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:25aJP MORGAN CHASE MPANY : Tokyo stocks hit 4-month high
AQ
05:23aPETROCHINA : Resignation of Director
PU
05:23aANIMA : Report on the purchase of treasury shares under the buy-back plan
PU
05:23aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holdings on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance, the new construction engineering contract of the C3.
PU
05:23aCTBC FINANCIAL : Announced by CTBC Financial Holdings on behalf of Taiwan Life Insurance,the total construction budget with NT$22,635,000,000(including VAT)for project of Nankang.
PU
05:23aCTBC FINANCIAL : on behalf of its subsidiary, Taiwan Life Insurance Company, announces the substitution of important personnel.
PU
05:23aINDEPENDENT OIL & GAS : 15 Apr 2019 Notice of AGM 15 April 2019
PU
05:23aIVU TRAFFIC TECHNOLOGIES : Berlin/Aachen, 15.04.2019 | IVU and ebusplan establish joint venture for electromobility
PU
05:23aDOMINO PIZZA : Crust almighty! domino's and tabasco® brand team up to add 'kick' to menu
PU
05:23aJAPAN POST : sells $2.9 billion shares in insurance unit at bottom of range - filing
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV : ANHEUSER-BUSCH INBEV ADDS CITI, BAML TO BANKS WORKING ON $5 BILLION ASIAN IPO: sources
2DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA : DAVIDE CAMPARI MILANO : 85.2 KB
3BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB COMPANY : BRISTOL MYERS SQUIBB : Celgene Deal Clears A Hurdle
4BARCLAYS PLC : BARCLAYS : activist Bramson renews call to join the board
5Vivendi first-quarter sales jump, company pushes on with UMG stake sale

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About