Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AEW UK Long Lease REIT : Form 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/26/2019 | 04:42am EDT

FORM 8.5 (EPT/NON-RI)

PUBLIC OPENING POSITION DISCLOSURE/DEALING DISCLOSURE BY AN

EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER WITHOUT RECOGNISED INTERMEDIARY ('RI') STATUS (OR WHERE RI STATUS IS NOT APPLICABLE)

Rule 8.5 of the Takeover Code (the 'Code')

1. KEY INFORMATION

(a) Name of exempt principal trader:

Cenkos Securities plc

(b) Name of offeror/offeree in relation to whose relevant securities this form relates:

Use a separate form for each offeror/offeree

plc

(c) Name of the party to the offer with which exempt principal trader is connected:

BCA Marketplace plc

(d) Date position held/dealing undertaken:

For an opening position disclosure, state the latest practicable date prior to the disclosure

25 June 2019

(e) In addition to the company in 1(b) above, is the exempt principal trader making disclosures in respect of any other party to the offer?

If it is a cash offer or possible cash offer, state 'N/A'

No

2. POSITIONS OF THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

If there are positions or rights to subscribe to disclose in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 2(a) or (b) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security.

(a) Interests and short positions in the relevant securities of the offeror or offeree to which the disclosure relates following the dealing (if any)

Class of relevant security:

Ord GBP0.01

Interests

Short positions

Number

%

Number

%

(1) Relevant securities owned and/or controlled:

NIL

NIL

(2) Cash-settled derivatives:

(3) Stock-settled derivatives (including options) and agreements to purchase/sell:

TOTAL:

NIL

NIL

All interests and all short positions should be disclosed.

Details of any open stock-settled derivative positions (including traded options), or agreements to purchase or sell relevant securities, should be given on a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions).

(b) Rights to subscribe for new securities (including directors' and other employee options)

Class of relevant security in relation to which subscription right exists:

Details, including nature of the rights concerned and relevant percentages:

3. DEALINGS (IF ANY) BY THE EXEMPT PRINCIPAL TRADER

Where there have been dealings in more than one class of relevant securities of the offeror or offeree named in 1(b), copy table 3(a), (b), (c) or (d) (as appropriate) for each additional class of relevant security dealt in.

The currency of all prices and other monetary amounts should be stated.

(a) Purchases and sales

Class of relevant security

Purchases/ sales

Total number of securities

Highest price per unit paid/received

Lowest price per unit paid/received

Ord GBP0.01

Purchases

-

-

-

Ord GBP0.01

Sales

9,991

235

235

(b) Cash-settled derivative transactions

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. CFD

Nature of dealing

e.g. opening/closing a long/short position, increasing/reducing a long/short position

Number of reference securities

Price per unit

(c) Stock-settled derivative transactions (including options)

(i) Writing, selling, purchasing or varying

Class of relevant security

Product description e.g. call option

Writing, purchasing, selling, varying etc.

Number of securities to which option relates

Exercise price per unit

Type

e.g. American, European etc.

Expiry date

Option money paid/ received per unit

(ii) Exercise

Class of relevant security

Product description

e.g. call option

Exercising/ exercised against

Number of securities

Exercise price per unit

(d) Other dealings (including subscribing for new securities)

Class of relevant security

Nature of dealing

e.g. subscription, conversion

Details

Price per unit (if applicable)

4. OTHER INFORMATION

(a) Indemnity and other dealing arrangements

Details of any indemnity or option arrangement, or any agreement or understanding, formal or informal, relating to relevant securities which may be an inducement to deal or refrain from dealing entered into by the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any party to the offer or any person acting in concert with a party to the offer:

Irrevocable commitments and letters of intent should not be included. If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(b) Agreements, arrangements or understandings relating to options or derivatives

Details of any agreement, arrangement or understanding, formal or informal, between the exempt principal trader making the disclosure and any other person relating to:

(i) the voting rights of any relevant securities under any option; or

(ii) the voting rights or future acquisition or disposal of any relevant securities to which any derivative is referenced:

If there are no such agreements, arrangements or understandings, state 'none'

None

(c) Attachments

Is a Supplemental Form 8 (Open Positions) attached?

NO

Date of disclosure:

26 June 2019

Contact name:

Carla Brayson

Telephone number:

020 7397 8984

Public disclosures under Rule 8 of the Code must be made to a Regulatory Information Service.

The Panel's Market Surveillance Unit is available for consultation in relation to the Code's disclosure requirements on +44 (0)20 7638 0129.

The Code can be viewed on the Panel's website at www.thetakeoverpanel.org.uk.

Disclaimer

AEW UK Long Lease REIT plc published this content on 26 June 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 June 2019 08:41:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
05:10aPROCTER & GAMBLE : Correction to P&G Sustainability Market Talk on Friday
DJ
05:09aADVANCED PETROCHEMICAL COMPANY : announces the receipt of feedstock allocation from the Ministry of Energy, Industry and Mineral Resources to set up a Propane dehydrogenation and Polypropylene complex in Saudi Arabia
AQ
05:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : The Medicines Company Announces Prices 4.5M Share Public Offering of Common Stock @$33/Share
PU
05:07aSOJITZ : Japanese utilities join hands to meet growing energy demand
AQ
05:07aCARDLYTICS : Lynne Marie Laube Sells 1,540 Shares of Cardlytics Inc Stock
AQ
05:07aNEXUS GOLD : Returns High-Grade 135 g/t Au Sample at McKenzie Gold Project, Red Lake, Ontario
AQ
05:07aTURK HAVA YOLLARI AO : Rwandan foreign minister seeks Turkish investment
AQ
05:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : Qualcomm, Tencent QQ Collaborate to Bring Watch QQ Experiences to Snapdragon Wear Platforms
PU
05:07aLATIN METALS : Provides Update on Organullo Gold Project, Argentina
AQ
05:07aCBOE GLOBAL MARKETS : VICI Properties Prices 100M Share Public Offering of Common Stock @$21.50/Share
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1APPLE : Apple buys self-driving car startup Drive.ai
2HARGREAVES LANSDOWN : Woodford fund managers exploited flawed EU rules - FCA head
3NILFISK HOLDING A/S : NILFISK A/S : adjusts financial guidance for 2019 and postpones mid-term targets
4TULLOW OIL : TULLOW OIL : Trading Statement & Operational Update
5WTI : NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About