AEX Gold : Management's Discussion and Analysis Quarterly Highlights for the three months ended June 31, 2020

AEX Gold Inc. Management Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2020 The following quarterly highlights management discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") should be read in conjunction with the unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements of AEX Gold Inc. (the "Corporation" or "AEX") for the six months ended June 30, 2020 prepared in accordance with the International Financial Reporting Standards ("IFRS") as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") as well as with the MD&A for the year ended December 31, 2019. All figures are in Canadian dollars unless otherwise noted. This MD&A is current as of August 26, 2020. Further information regarding the Corporation and its operations are filed electronically on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (SEDAR) in Canada and can be found on www.sedar.com. The following abbreviations are used to describe the periods under review throughout this MD&A: Abbreviation Period Q1-19 January 1, 2019 to March 31, 2019 Q2-19 April 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 Q2-19 YTD January 1, 2019 to June 30, 2019 Q3-19 July 1, 2019 to September 30, 2019 Q4-19 October 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 2019 January 1, 2019 to December 31, 2019 Q1-20 January 1, 2020 to March 31, 2020 Q2-20 April 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 Q2-20 YTD January 1, 2020 to June 30, 2020 Q3-20 July 1, 2020 to September 30, 2020 Q4-20 October 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 2020 January 1, 2020 to December 31, 2020 1. NATURE OF ACTIVITIES AEX was incorporated on February 22, 2017 under the Canada Business Corporations Act. The Corporation's head office is situated at 3400, One First Canadian Place, P.O. Box 130, Toronto, Ontario, M5X 1A4, Canada. The Corporation operates in one industry segment, being the acquisition, exploration and development of mineral properties. It owns interests in properties located in Greenland. Since July 2017, the Corporation's shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") under the AEX ticker and since July 2020, the Corporation's shares are also listed on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange ("AIM") under the AEXG ticker (see section 2.2). 2. CORPORATE UPDATE 2.1 Financial Highlights The Corporation reported a net loss of $3,408,569 in Q2-20 YTD compared to $1,075,130 for Q2-19 YTD. The main variations are as follows: Exploration and evaluation expenses of $1,524,451 ($565,822 in Q2-19 YTD) (see section exploration and evaluation expenses for details).

Q2-19 YTD) (see section exploration and evaluation expenses for details). General and administrative of $881,550 ($493,796 in Q2-19 YTD). Management and consulting fees of $282,441 ($139,800 in Q2-19 YTD), driven by an increase in corporate activity as a result of adding additional full-time members of management and the appointment of the new CFO. Bonuses were also paid in Q2-20 to reward good work during the year. Director's fees of $50,000 ($18,750 in Q2-19 YTD), with the increase a result of the Corporation deciding to reintroduce director's fees in Q2-19 and an increase in director fees for the Chairman of the Board in 2020. 2 -

AEX Gold Inc. Management Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2020 2. CORPORATE UPDATE (CONT'D) Professional fees of $318,104 ($186,705 in Q2-19 YTD). Legal fees in Q2-20 YTD were higher due to the increase in corporate activities, the preparation of statutory documents as well as the development of projects. In addition, costs for terminating the contract with the company of the former CFO of AEX were incurred during Q2-20 and a new contract was signed with the same company for accounting services. Marketing and industry involvement of $146,981 ($61,821 in Q2-19 YTD). This increase in fees in Q2-20 YTD is mainly due to the complete redesign of the Corporation's website and bonuses for non-management employees given to reward good work during the year.

Stock-based compensation of $1,031,650 (nil in Q2-19 YTD) was estimated using the Black- Scholes model. In Q2-20, the Corporation granted 2,195,000 (nil in Q2-19 YTD) options to its directors, officers and consultants based on an estimated fair value of $0.47 (nil in Q2-19 YTD) per option. The stock options vested 100% at the grant date. The Corporation had working capital of $2,978,497 as of June 30, 2020 ($1,157,012 as of December 31, 2019), with the increase resulting from the exercise of warrants during the period net of increased expenses as described above. As at June 30, 2020, Nalunaq A/S had a payable of nil to FBC Mining (BA) Ltd. ("FBC BA"), a subsidiary of FBC Mining (Holdings) Ltd. (75%) and Arctic Resources Capital S.à r.l. (25%). On March 5, 2020, 8,399,556 warrants were exercised at a price of $0.45 per share for total gross proceeds of $3,779,800. The Corporation accelerated the expiry of certain common share purchase warrants ("Warrants"), which had an expiration date of June 28, 2022. The certificate evidencing the Warrants ("Warrant Certificate") provided for acceleration in certain circumstances, which were met during the period. From the period February 6, 2020 to March 5, 2020, the daily volume weighted average price of the Corporation's common shares on the TSX-V was equal to or greater than $0.50, thus satisfying the acceleration requirements under the Warrants. Accordingly, Warrant holders were provided with notification that any Warrants that were not exercised before April 20, 2020, being the 30th trading day following the occurrence of the acceleration event, would expire and be cancelled. As a result, in Q2-20, certain Warrant holders exercised 2,988,070 Warrants, each entitling the holder to receive one common share of the Corporation, at an exercise price per warrant of between $0.45 and $0.50, representing gross proceeds of $1,350,300. During Q1-20, an outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus (COVID-19) resulted in a major global health crisis which continues to have impacts on the global economy and the financial markets. The Corporation has taken and will continue to take action to minimize the impact of the virus on its operations; however, there can be no certainty that it will not cause significant changes on its ability to complete planned exploration and evaluation activities, meet obligations and existing commitments, or to obtain debt and equity financing. It is impossible to determine the ultimate financial implications of these events at the current time. 2.2 AIM listing As of June 30, 2020, the Corporation was considering an additional listing on the AIM market of the London Stock Exchange, alongside its current listing on the TSX-V. As at June 30, 2020, the Corporation had incurred deferred share issuance costs of $1,221,138 in relation to this process. The admission of its entire issued share capital to trading on the AIM market occurred and dealings commenced on AIM on July 31, 2020 ("Admission") under the ticker AEXG. - 3 -

AEX Gold Inc. Management Discussion & Analysis - Quarterly Highlights Six months ended June 30, 2020 2. CORPORATE UPDATE (CONT'D) 2.3 Completion of the fundraising On July 31, 2020, the Corporation completed the fundraising by issuing 94,444,445 common shares at a price of $0.77 (GBP 0.45) per share, for gross proceeds to the Corporation of $72,722,223 (GBP 42,500,000) ("Fundraising"). Stifel Nicolaus Europe Limited ("Stifel") acted as nominated adviser, broker and bookrunner to the Corporation in connection with the Fundraising and Admission. Cormark Securities Inc. and Paradigm Capital Inc. acted as co-managers in connection with the Fundraising (the "Agents"). 2.4 Appointment of Non-Executive Director In conjunction with the Corporation's admission to AIM, it is pleased to announce that Sigurbjorn ("Siggi") Thorkelsson joined the Board of AEX as independent non-executive director, and Chair of the Audit and Risk Committee, on July 27, 2020. Mr. Thorkelsson has a wealth of experience in the financial markets, having worked at major financial institutions throughout his career. 3. PROPERTY ACQUISITION Property acquisitions are capitalized in the statement of financial position. Saarloq Licence During the period, the Corporation acquired the right to conduct exploration activities on approximately 818km2 of land in an area of Quassugaarsuk and Sermeq Kangilleq in South Greenland. The exploration rights have been granted to the Corporation under a new separate Exploration License 2020/31, referred to as Saarloq. The license application was approved and all required documentation was signed by the Corporation on May 15, 2020 and the license became effective on May 28, 2020 when it was signed by the Government of Greenland. Anoritooq Licence During the period, the Corporation acquired the right to conduct exploration activities on approximately 1,710km2 of land in the areas of Anoritooq and Kangerluluk in South Greenland. The exploration rights have been granted to the Corporation under a new separate Exploration License 2020/36, referred to as Anoritooq. The license application was approved and all required documentation was signed by the Corporation on June 11, 2020 and the license became effective on June 24, 2020 when it was signed by the Government of Greenland. 4. EXPLORATION AND EVALUATION EXPENSES Exploration and evaluation expenses are included in the operating loss in the consolidated statement of comprehensive loss. - 4 -

