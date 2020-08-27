|
AEX Gold : Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020
08/27/2020 | 04:22am EDT
AEX Gold Inc.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
Six months ended June 30, 2020
The attached financial statements have been prepared by Management of
AEX Gold Inc. and have not been reviewed by the auditor
AEX Gold Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
|
As at
|
As at
|
|
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
|
Notes
|
2020
|
2019
|
ASSETS
|
|
$
|
$
|
|
|
|
Current assets
|
|
|
|
Cash
|
|
4,441,089
|
1,515,406
|
Escrow account for environmental monitoring
|
|
186,282
|
174,864
|
Sales tax receivable
|
|
31,859
|
17,792
|
Prepaid expenses and others
|
|
1,380
|
94,883
|
Total current assets
|
|
4,660,610
|
1,802,945
|
Non-current assets
|
9
|
|
|
Deferred share issuance costs
|
1,221,138
|
166,348
|
Escrow account for environmental monitoring
|
3
|
357,618
|
342,132
|
Mineral properties
|
55,682
|
41,945
|
Property and equipment
|
4
|
252,786
|
367,103
|
Total non-current assets
|
|
1,887,224
|
917,528
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
|
6,547,834
|
2,720,473
|
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
|
|
Current liabilities
|
|
|
|
Trade and other payables
|
|
1,495,831
|
471,069
|
Environmental monitoring provision
|
|
186,282
|
174,864
|
Total liabilities
|
|
1,682,113
|
645,933
|
Equity
|
|
|
|
Capital stock
|
5
|
20,084,129
|
13,883,611
|
Warrants
|
238,749
|
1,459,604
|
Contributed surplus
|
|
2,755,487
|
1,535,400
|
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|
|
(36.772)
|
(36,772)
|
Deficit
|
|
(18,175,872)
|
(14,767,303)
|
Total equity
|
|
4,865,721
|
2,074,540
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
|
|
6,547,834
|
2,720,473
|
Going concern
|
1
|
|
|
Subsequent events
|
9
|
|
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
AEX Gold Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss
(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
|
Three months
|
Six months
|
|
|
ended June 30,
|
ended June 30,
|
|
Notes
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Expenses
|
7
|
|
|
|
|
Exploration and evaluation expenses
|
912,676
|
397,220
|
1,524,451
|
565,822
|
General and administrative
|
8
|
498,639
|
277,335
|
881,550
|
493,796
|
Stock-based compensation
|
6
|
1,031,650
|
-
|
1,031,650
|
-
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
|
3,830
|
1,773
|
(21,567)
|
17,935
|
Operating loss
|
|
2,446,795
|
676,328
|
3,416,084
|
1,077,553
|
Other expenses (income)
|
|
|
|
|
|
Interest income
|
|
(4,873)
|
(4,765)
|
(9,915)
|
(7,065)
|
Finance costs
|
|
210
|
2,162
|
2,400
|
4,642
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
(2,442,132)
|
(673,725)
|
(3,408,569)
|
(1,075,130)
|
Weighted average number of common shares
|
|
|
|
|
outstanding - basic and diluted
|
81,176,725
|
58,222,276
|
77,307,646
|
58,006,586
|
Basic and diluted loss per common share
|
(0.03)
|
(0.01)
|
(0.04)
|
(0.02)
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
AEX Gold Inc.
Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity
(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)
|
|
Number of
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
common
|
|
|
|
other
|
|
|
|
shares
|
Capital
|
|
Contributed
|
comprehensive
|
|
Total
|
Notes
|
outstanding
|
Stock
|
Warrants
|
surplus
|
loss
|
Deficit
|
Equity
|
|
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
$
|
Balance at January 1, 2019
|
57,788,499
|
10,058,355
|
321,788
|
956,800
|
(36,772)
|
(9,665,197)
|
1,634,974
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(1,075,130)
|
(1,075,130)
|
Shares and warrants issuance under
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
private placements
|
13,157,895
|
3,853,718
|
1,146,282
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,000,000
|
Share issuance costs
|
-
|
(28,462)
|
(8,466)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(36,928)
|
Balance at June 30, 2019
|
70,946,394
|
13,883,611
|
1,459,604
|
956,800
|
(36,772)
|
(10,740,327)
|
5,522,916
|
Balance at January 1, 2020
|
|
70,946,394
|
13,883,611
|
1,459,604
|
1,535,400
|
(36,772)
|
(14,767,303)
|
2,074,540
|
Net loss and comprehensive loss
|
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
(3,408,569)
|
(3,408,569)
|
Warrants exercised
|
5
|
11,387,626
|
6,140,518
|
(1,010,418)
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
5,130,100
|
Warrants expired
|
5
|
-
|
-
|
(210,437)
|
210,437
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
Options exercised
|
6
|
100,000
|
60,000
|
-
|
(22,000)
|
-
|
-
|
38,000
|
Stock-based compensation
|
6
|
-
|
-
|
-
|
1,031,650
|
-
|
-
|
1,031,650
|
Balance at June 30, 2020
|
|
82,434,020
|
20,084,129
|
238,749
|
2,755,487
|
(36,772)
|
(18,175,872)
|
4,865,721
The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.
