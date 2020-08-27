Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

AEX Gold : Unaudited Condensed Interim Consolidated Financial Statements for the three months ended June 30, 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/27/2020 | 04:22am EDT

AEX Gold Inc.

UNAUDITED CONDENSED INTERIM CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Six months ended June 30, 2020

The attached financial statements have been prepared by Management of

AEX Gold Inc. and have not been reviewed by the auditor

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

As at

As at

June 30,

December 31,

Notes

2020

2019

ASSETS

$

$

Current assets

Cash

4,441,089

1,515,406

Escrow account for environmental monitoring

186,282

174,864

Sales tax receivable

31,859

17,792

Prepaid expenses and others

1,380

94,883

Total current assets

4,660,610

1,802,945

Non-current assets

9

Deferred share issuance costs

1,221,138

166,348

Escrow account for environmental monitoring

3

357,618

342,132

Mineral properties

55,682

41,945

Property and equipment

4

252,786

367,103

Total non-current assets

1,887,224

917,528

TOTAL ASSETS

6,547,834

2,720,473

LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

Current liabilities

Trade and other payables

1,495,831

471,069

Environmental monitoring provision

186,282

174,864

Total liabilities

1,682,113

645,933

Equity

Capital stock

5

20,084,129

13,883,611

Warrants

238,749

1,459,604

Contributed surplus

2,755,487

1,535,400

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(36.772)

(36,772)

Deficit

(18,175,872)

(14,767,303)

Total equity

4,865,721

2,074,540

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY

6,547,834

2,720,473

Going concern

1

Subsequent events

9

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 2 -

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Loss

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Three months

Six months

ended June 30,

ended June 30,

Notes

2020

2019

2020

2019

$

$

$

$

Expenses

7

Exploration and evaluation expenses

912,676

397,220

1,524,451

565,822

General and administrative

8

498,639

277,335

881,550

493,796

Stock-based compensation

6

1,031,650

-

1,031,650

-

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

3,830

1,773

(21,567)

17,935

Operating loss

2,446,795

676,328

3,416,084

1,077,553

Other expenses (income)

Interest income

(4,873)

(4,765)

(9,915)

(7,065)

Finance costs

210

2,162

2,400

4,642

Net loss and comprehensive loss

(2,442,132)

(673,725)

(3,408,569)

(1,075,130)

Weighted average number of common shares

outstanding - basic and diluted

81,176,725

58,222,276

77,307,646

58,006,586

Basic and diluted loss per common share

(0.03)

(0.01)

(0.04)

(0.02)

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 3 -

AEX Gold Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Changes in Equity

(Unaudited, in Canadian Dollars)

Number of

Accumulated

common

other

shares

Capital

Contributed

comprehensive

Total

Notes

outstanding

Stock

Warrants

surplus

loss

Deficit

Equity

$

$

$

$

$

$

Balance at January 1, 2019

57,788,499

10,058,355

321,788

956,800

(36,772)

(9,665,197)

1,634,974

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(1,075,130)

(1,075,130)

Shares and warrants issuance under

private placements

13,157,895

3,853,718

1,146,282

-

-

-

5,000,000

Share issuance costs

-

(28,462)

(8,466)

-

-

-

(36,928)

Balance at June 30, 2019

70,946,394

13,883,611

1,459,604

956,800

(36,772)

(10,740,327)

5,522,916

Balance at January 1, 2020

70,946,394

13,883,611

1,459,604

1,535,400

(36,772)

(14,767,303)

2,074,540

Net loss and comprehensive loss

-

-

-

-

-

(3,408,569)

(3,408,569)

Warrants exercised

5

11,387,626

6,140,518

(1,010,418)

-

-

-

5,130,100

Warrants expired

5

-

-

(210,437)

210,437

-

-

-

Options exercised

6

100,000

60,000

-

(22,000)

-

-

38,000

Stock-based compensation

6

-

-

-

1,031,650

-

-

1,031,650

Balance at June 30, 2020

82,434,020

20,084,129

238,749

2,755,487

(36,772)

(18,175,872)

4,865,721

The accompanying notes are an integral part of these unaudited condensed interim consolidated financial statements.

- 4 -

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AEX Gold Inc. published this content on 27 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 August 2020 08:21:10 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
04:53aHUALI UNIVERSITY : (1) continuing connected transactions in relation to the entering into of the construction services framework agreement; and (2) notice of extraordinary general meeting
PU
04:53a27/08 : Delårsrapport 1. januar - 30. juni 2020 NR. 06 (PDF)
PU
04:53aJUNGHEINRICH : Rede von Dr. Lars Brzoska, Vorsitzender des Vorstandes
PU
04:53aCHINA SUNTIEN GREEN ENERGY : Key operating data of july 2020
PU
04:51aGIVAUDAN : China, deals to help Givaudan keep up pace of growth
RE
04:50aBOUYGUES : to remove 3,000 Huawei-made mobile antennas in France by 2028 - deputy CEO
RE
04:48aHISENSE HOME APPLIANCES : Discloseable transactions-subscription of wealth management products
PU
04:48aPRIMORUS INVESTMENTS : WeShop Update
PU
04:48aCHINA METAL RESOURCES UTILIZATION : Notice of adjourned annual general meeting
PU
04:48aSTANDARD CHARTERED : Notice of Availability to Shareholders
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL AB (PUBL) : BIOINVENT INTERNATIONAL : BioInvent Interim Report January 1 – June ..
2ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC : Hurricane Laura Stalks Gulf Coast, on Track to Rival Katrina -- 7th Update
3HAYS PLC : HAYS : Recruiter Hays' net fees drop, says more jobs to go in first quarter
4AROUNDTOWN SA : AROUNDTOWN : Downgraded from Buy to Sell by Barclays
5CARREFOUR : CARREFOUR : French retailer Carrefour to buy 172 stores in Spain

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group