AEgis Technologies, an Arlington Capital Partners Portfolio Company, Announces the Acquisition of Excivity, Inc.

Arlington Capital Partners (“Arlington”) announced that its portfolio company, AEgis Technologies (“AEgis”), a leading provider of space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, and intelligence solutions, has acquired Excivity, Inc. (“Excivity”). Since its founding in 2006 by Matt Ramsey, Excivity has created and deployed mission-enabling technologies, including specialized security applications and situational awareness toolsets, for the National Security community. Excivity is led by Chief Executive Officer and Founder Matt Ramsey and Chief Technology Officer Roger Edmiston. Matt and Roger will join the leadership team of AEgis and continue to manage the Excivity business.

“We have known Matt for some time and have always admired the technical solutions that Excivity brings to their customers. Excivity’s high-end and differentiated capabilities in cybersecurity, secure communications, and specialized software development are highly complementary to AEgis’ existing capabilities so we are very excited to be able to bring Excivity together with AEgis,” said David Wodlinger, a Partner at Arlington Capital Partners. “We expect to see strong growth in demand for these services and products across AEgis’ broader National Security customer base.”

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Matt, Roger and the entire Excivity team to the AEgis family,” said Jonathan Moneymaker, CEO of AEgis Technologies. “Following our partnership with Arlington last October, Excivity is the first of many investments, both organic and inorganic, to extend our leading capabilities to a wider set of defense and intelligence customers. Excivity is deeply embedded in the National Security community, one of our main areas of focus and will further enhance our relationships with our customers in this domain.”

Matt Ramsey, CEO and founder of Excivity, said, “For almost 15 years, Excivity has helped our customers confront their most unique organizational and technical challenges. With AEgis, we’ve found a partner that has the same devotion to their customers and their mission. I don’t think we could have found a better home for our company and employees than with AEgis, and we’re extremely excited about the growth opportunities that we have ahead of us.”

Henry Albers, a Vice President at Arlington, said, “Excivity has earned the trust of its customers by developing innovative solutions across the realms of cybersecurity and secure communications. The acquisition adds complementary technologies, deep industry relationships, and a highly technical employee base to the AEgis platform. We will continue to pursue strategic acquisitions that add cutting-edge capabilities in our target mission areas.”

About AEgis Technologies

AEgis Technologies provides advanced engineering solutions across the space superiority, directed energy, missile defense, EW & cyber, C4ISR, and intelligence markets. The Company was founded in 1989 and has served its core customer base as a trusted partner for decades focused on solving the Defense and National Security Community’s hardest challenges. AEgis is an end-to-end lifecycle partner through R&D, development, and into operations. We are the trusted provider leading the transformation for tomorrow’s multi-model and multi-domain warfare.

About Arlington Capital Partners

Arlington Capital Partners is a Washington, DC-based private equity firm that is currently investing out of Arlington Capital Partners V, L.P., a $1.7 billion fund. The firm has managed approximately $4.0 billion of committed capital via five investment funds. Arlington is focused on middle market investment opportunities in growth industries including government services and technology, aerospace & defense, healthcare, and business services and software. The firm’s professionals and network have a unique combination of operating and private equity experience that enable Arlington to be a value-added investor. Arlington invests in companies in partnership with high quality management teams that are motivated to establish and/or advance their Company’s position as leading competitors in their field. www.arlingtoncap.com

