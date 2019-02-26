AEye : Adds VP of AI and Software to Executive Team

Abhijit Thatte to Lead Software Product Development as AEye Continues to Expand and Enhance iDAR Artificial Perception Platform

Artificial perception pioneer AEye today announced the addition of Abhijit Thatte as VP of AI and Software to its executive team. Thatte is an accomplished leader with more than 20 years of software product development experience across industries from robotics to industrials. At AEye, he is charged with leveraging the company’s core artificial intelligence capabilities to ensure the delivery of better perception data, faster to autonomous vehicle perception systems.

“Abhijit brings both the big picture vision of what AEye can do with our unique architecture and software stack, and the skillset to execute and bring software products to the market,” said AEye co-founder and CEO Luis Dussan. “This is a critical role as we look to extend the capabilities of our software products, enable seamless integration and interoperability, and deliver smarter data that drives actionable information faster to vehicle path-planning systems, for improved safety, efficiency, and performance.”

As the head of software product engineering at AEye, Thatte will be responsible for the entire software product suite development, including 3D perception, visualization, device drivers, embedded software, and SDK. Prior to AEye, he led Artificial Intelligence at Aricent, Data Science at GE and Software Engineering at Varian Medical Systems. Thatte is a member of the Forbes Technology Council,and a sought-after speaker in artificial intelligence, deep learning, and machine learning. He has a bachelors in electrical engineering and a Master of Information and Data Science, artificial intelligence, from UC Berkeley.

“AEye is the only LiDAR company that has built its company with intelligent data as the guiding principle,” said Thatte. “This gives me a great framework to build from, as I look to enhance the existing software product suite, while delivering a powerful platform for perception innovation via a versatile and powerful toolset for our engineering development customers. It’s exciting to be at the helm of such transformational technology, and I’m thrilled to join AEye, a leader in revolutionizing transportation.”

AEye’s iDAR is a new form of intelligent data collection that fuses 1550 nanometer (nm), solid-state agile LiDAR with a low-light HD camera and embedded AI to intelligently capture data at the sensor level. The only software-definable intelligent agile LiDAR, AEye’s iDAR artificial perception system leads the industry in range and scan rate performance for automotive-grade LiDAR.

