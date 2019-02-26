AEye : Adds VP of AI and Software to Executive Team

Artificial perception pioneer AEye today announced the addition of
Abhijit Thatte as VP of AI and Software to its executive team. Thatte is
an accomplished leader with more than 20 years of software product
development experience across industries from robotics to industrials.
At AEye, he is charged with leveraging the company’s core artificial
intelligence capabilities to ensure the delivery of better perception
data, faster to autonomous vehicle perception systems.
“Abhijit brings both the big picture vision of what AEye can do with our
unique architecture and software stack, and the skillset to execute and
bring software products to the market,” said AEye co-founder and CEO
Luis Dussan. “This is a critical role as we look to extend the
capabilities of our software products, enable seamless integration and
interoperability, and deliver smarter data that drives actionable
information faster to vehicle path-planning systems, for improved
safety, efficiency, and performance.”
As the head of software product engineering at AEye, Thatte will be
responsible for the entire software product suite development, including
3D perception, visualization, device drivers, embedded software, and
SDK. Prior to AEye, he led Artificial Intelligence at Aricent, Data
Science at GE and Software Engineering at Varian Medical Systems. Thatte
is a member of the Forbes Technology Council,and a sought-after speaker
in artificial intelligence, deep learning, and machine learning. He has
a bachelors in electrical engineering and a Master of Information and
Data Science, artificial intelligence, from UC Berkeley.
“AEye is the only LiDAR company that has built its company with
intelligent data as the guiding principle,” said Thatte. “This gives me
a great framework to build from, as I look to enhance the existing
software product suite, while delivering a powerful platform for
perception innovation via a versatile and powerful toolset for our
engineering development customers. It’s exciting to be at the helm of
such transformational technology, and I’m thrilled to join AEye, a
leader in revolutionizing transportation.”
AEye’s iDAR is a new form of intelligent data collection that fuses 1550
nanometer (nm), solid-state agile LiDAR with a low-light HD camera and
embedded AI to intelligently capture data at the sensor level. The only
software-definable intelligent agile LiDAR, AEye’s iDAR artificial
perception system leads the industry in range
and scan rate performance for automotive-grade LiDAR.
About AEye
AEye
is an artificial perception pioneer and creator of iDAR™, a perception
system that acts as the eyes and visual cortex of autonomous vehicles.
Since its demonstration of its solid-state LiDAR scanner in 2013, AEye
has pioneered breakthroughs in intelligent sensing. The company is based
in the San Francisco Bay Area, and backed by world-renowned investors
including Kleiner Perkins Caufield & Byers, Taiwania Capital, Intel
Capital and Airbus Ventures. For more information, please visit www.aeye.ai.
