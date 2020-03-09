Afarak Group Plc
Managers' Transactions
AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
11:30 London, 13:30 Helsinki, 9 March 2020 - Afarak Group Plc ('Afarak' or 'the Company') (LSE: AFRK, NASDAQ: AFAGR)
AFARAK GROUP: NOTIFICATION OF MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS
Stock Exchange Release
Afarak Group has received the following notification:
Person subject to the notification:
Name: Atkey Ltd
Position: Closely associated person
(x) Legal person
(1) Person discharging managerial responsibilities in issuer
Name: Djakov, Aida
Position: Other senior position
Issuer: Afarak Group Oyj
LEI: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700KOUL1GQQQREP40_20200309121650_3
Transaction date: 2020-03-04
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.39992 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.39992 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-05
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.38901 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.38901 EUR
Transaction date: 2020-03-06
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009800098
Nature of transaction: Disposal
Transaction Details:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Unit price: 0.37481 EUR
Aggregated transactions:
(1): Volume: 20,000 Volume weighted average price: 0.37481 EUR
Helsinki, March 9, 2020
AFARAK GROUP PLC
Board of Directors
For additional information, please contact:
Afarak Group Plc
Guy Konsbruck, CEO, +356 2122 1566, guy.konsbruck@afarak.com
Financial reports and other investor information are available on the Company's website: www.afarak.com.
Afarak Group is a specialist alloy producer focused on delivering sustainable growth with a Speciality Alloys business in southern Europe and a FerroAlloys business in South Africa. The Company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (AFAGR) and the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange (AFRK).
Distribution:
NASDAQ Helsinki
London Stock Exchange
Main media
www.afarak.com
Disclaimer
NASDAQ OMX Nordic - NASDAQ OMX Stockholm AB published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 11:27:02 UTC