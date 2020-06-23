AFBA and 5Star Life Insurance Name Kimo Wong Chief Distribution Officer

Wong to consolidate the enterprise distribution

The Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) and the 5Star Life Insurance Company boards of directors have named Michael K. “Kimo” Wong as Chief Distribution Officer effective immediately, consolidating the sales organizations for both entities.

“Kimo Wong’s appointment as Chief Distribution Officer further unifies the enterprise’s strategic direction. Both boards of directors have confidence in his leadership and proven record of success as we continue to fulfill our mission – to serve those who serve this great nation,” said AFBA and 5Star Life Chair General Ralph E. “Ed” Eberhart, USAF (Ret.).

“I am delighted to have the sales organizations of both AFBA and 5Star Life now under Kimo Wong’s direction. In his new role, he will lead the sales strategy in the worksite market, in addition to his current responsibilities in the active duty, first responder, and National Guard markets. This appointment enables the AFBA / 5Star enterprise to better carry out its important mission by further coordinating its distribution efforts,” said AFBA and 5Star Life President General Larry O. Spencer, USAF (Ret.).

Kimo Wong is a 1975 graduate of the Virginia Military Institute, where he earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in English and an Air Force commission. He is a former Air Force reservist and a 44-year veteran of the insurance industry. He joined AFBA in 1997 and is responsible for setting strategic direction for AFBA’s membership enrollments for the active duty, first responder, and National Guard markets. Wong holds both the Chartered Life Underwriter (CLU) and Chartered Financial Consultant (ChFC) designations.

“It is an honor and privilege to serve our country’s military service members and first responders, and now, civilian customers of 5Star Life who work every day to ensure our country’s economic strength,” said Kimo Wong. “I look forward to building on the success of the worksite team to increase sales in 5Star Life and membership in AFBA.”

About Armed Forces Benefit Association

With the support of the General of the Army, Dwight D. Eisenhower, the Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) was established in 1947 in the basement of the Pentagon to ease the strain on military members and their families who, at the time, could not purchase life insurance that would pay a death benefit if the member was killed in combat. Today, headquartered in Alexandria, VA, AFBA continues to honor its mission, in war and peace, promoting the welfare of its members providing death benefits and other benefits to those who serve this great nation, including members of the uniformed services, first responders, government employees, and their families. AFBA has 650,000 members with $40 billion of survivor benefits in force and $2 billion paid since inception. AFBA survivor benefits are underwritten by its affiliate, 5Star Life Insurance Company (a Lincoln, Nebraska domiciled company).

About 5Star Life Insurance Company

5Star Life Insurance Company (5Star Life) is the primary underwriter of the Armed Forces Benefit Association (AFBA) member policies and is also a growing provider of group and worksite voluntary products. Its business model enables 5Star Life to serve the needs of a diverse clientele as an insurance advisor to individuals and organizations, and as a trusted partner to brokers. Headquartered in Alexandria, VA, 5Star Life is currently licensed in 49 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, Guam, and American Samoa.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200623005663/en/